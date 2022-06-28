Should one find oneself lost in Austen’s Regency-era England with something important to say, say it fast. The more passionate the sentiment, the more likely it is that someone will interrupt.
Love — unspoken, unrequited and unconsummated — drives the drama in “Sense and Sensibility,” a contemporary adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1811 novel by British playwright Jessica Swale. American Players Theatre stages the classic romance this summer in the Hill Theatre, directed by Marti Lyons.
As APT’s second Austen foray, “Sense and Sensibility” doesn’t spark with the wit and intrigue of “Pride and Prejudice.” We’re asked to buy into the romance faster, with less foundation, and exposition often feels clunky.
During the play’s three hour-plus run time, Lyons’ staging wrestles with momentum but keeps a tight focus on the main sisters.
Reserved Elinor (Laura Rook) distracts herself from society’s restrictions on women (“I have always wished I could work”) with the study of birds. Rook gives her a quiet depth and maturity; sidelong glances and pursed expressions reveal more than her words.
As headstrong, dreamy middle sister Marianne, Samantha Newcomb widens her eyes and makes grand proclamations. She’s the type of sister you have to kick under the table to get her to stop blurting out what she really thinks of a gift, a game or a gentleman.
“I’m convinced that I’ll never meet a man I could really love. I require so much!” she huffs. Then, later: “At my time of life, my opinions are tolerably fixed, I’m unlikely now to ever change them.”
In the novel, Marianne is all of 16. Here she declares her first suitor, the steadfast Colonel Brandon (Marcus Truschinski) “an old bachelor” at 35, preferring the rakish Willoughby (Ty Fanning).
Meanwhile, Elinor pines for the deeply awkward Edward (Jamal James), who seems afraid of women, intense emotion and life in general.
It is essential that the young women marry. The play begins, as the book does, with the death of the Dashwood father, followed by the near-immediate requirement by their half-brother to vacate the country estate. The women must depend on the kindness of wealthy friends with extra houses (lots of those around) until Elinor or Marianne makes a good match.
They don’t have long to do it. Just after Marianne suffers her first heartbreak, her brother (Tim Gittings) snarks, “Poor girl, she was handsome a few months ago, but at her time of life anything of an illness destroys the bloom forever.”
“Hers has been a very short bloom indeed,” agrees his horrid wife, Fanny (Tracy Michelle Arnold, gloriously villainous).
“Sense and Sensibility,” originally slated for the 2020 season, follows the 2015 staging of “Pride and Prejudice” on the Hill. Where Tyne Rafaeli’s production felt kinetic, this one can feel a bit stodgy. The couples lack chemistry, and the set feels more static than most, anchored by an angled, green, textured wall.
Yet there are bright spots, namely Isabelle Bushue as littlest sister Margaret, a budding naturalist who steals nearly every scene she’s in. Believably childlike without condescending to her character, she makes Margaret a smart kid with a curiosity bigger than the world will allow.
Core company members Sarah Day and Brian Mani rouse applause from the audience simply by stepping onstage — this is a hometown crowd. Day is perfectly cast as a busybody determined to marry off the Dashwood “fillies.”
“There’s nothing I like more than a good wheedle,” she says, a wink in her voice. Eyeing Margaret, she adds, “when it comes to husband hunting, there is no such thing as too young.”
Further comic relief comes from supporting characters, like Alys Dickerson and Rasell Holt as a chatterbox and her perpetually irritable spouse. They’re an essential boost in a Regency romance that needs the lift.