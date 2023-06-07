For anyone who hasn’t made it out to American Players Theatre’s amphitheater in the Spring Green woods, a suggestion: Enter laughing.
“I always call Shakespeare comedy the gateway drug to APT,” said Brenda DeVita, artistic director of the classical repertory company since 2014.
A new production of “The Merry Wives of Windsor” kicks off APT’s summer season, which includes five plays opening in June and three more in August. These plays run in repertory in the 1,075-seat Hill Theatre (outside and partially shaded, updated in 2017) and indoors in the 201-seat Touchstone Theatre.
“Merry Wives” opens its first preview on Saturday, June 10, directed by Terri McMahon. It stars David Daniel as the vain, lecherous Falstaff, who tries seducing a couple of married women with the same love letter.
“The approach to it is really celebratory, festive and fun, bright and bold,” DeVita said. “It’s got a lot of dance in it, a lot of music. It’s the only Shakespeare play that’s kind of a blue-collar community play. … It’s a close-knit community that likes to dupe each other, give you a little of your own medicine.”
“The Liar,” adapted by David Ives from a French farce, has even more madcap energy. Director Keira Fromm leads some of APT’s most talented comic actors in the play, opening in previews June 16. The set is wonderfully absurd, DeVita said, as are the cotton candy-colored wigs. Among the featured actors are La Shawn Banks, Kelsey Brennan and Josh Krause.
“There’s no responsibility except to make sure that it’s a really good time,” DeVita said. “It’s a real farce. It’s delicious, it has to be consumed.”
DeVita pops over to “The Liar” when she needs a giggle, then heads over to rehearsals for “Our Town,” opening in previews June 23, when she’s inclined to be more thoughtful. Thornton Wilder’s bare stage, small town, early 20th century play is “almost like a meditation,” DeVita said. Tim Ocel directs.
“That sounds boring,” she said. “But it’s simple, and simple is the hardest thing. There can be no pretending in that piece. It’s watching people take care of each other onstage, watching people really be there.”
“Our Town,” long popular in high schools and community theaters, feels like a known quantity. Here, DeVita said, it resonates like a true masterpiece should. The acting feels invisible.
“I can’t explain what the outdoors does to that play — it makes it feel like it’s part of the sky, part of the stars,” she said. “You’re experiencing a brilliant playwright who understood how to make us feel things without doing very much.”
Indoors at the Touchstone, starting June 16, Jamal James takes center stage in “The Royale,” a play by Marco Ramirez based on the life of heavyweight boxer Jack Johnson. Tyrone Phillips directs a play that feels “so visceral” to DeVita, staged close enough to the audience that “you can kind of feel the sweat.”
“It’s so dynamic,” she said. “The first five minutes is a stylized fight, a dance. People are going to love it — it’s so rhythmic, like a different kind of poetry.”
Laura Rook directs for the first time in the Touchstone with “Once Upon a Bridge,” a 2021 play about a real incident in London when a woman was knocked into the path of a bus by a male jogger.
APT’s production, opening in previews June 27, will be the American premiere of Sonya Kelly’s play.
“It’s about this moment of crossing,” DeVita said. “It has a lot to do with how myopic we become in our pursuit of living. It takes some kind of brush with fate to step back and take a big look.
“It says something about everything … our personal ambition, our insecurities. It talks about race. It talks about class, about posing and imposing. And it’s about forgiveness. It’s about how quickly our lives will change if we aren’t present.”
Three additional productions — an evening of shorts by Anton Chekhov, “Romeo and Juliet” featuring a deaf actor in the role of Romeo, and “Mala,” a one woman play by a Cuban American playwright — will open in August. There’s also a shoulder season featuring “Proof,” a 2000 play by David Auburn.
For Hill Theatre shows, APT makes the call whether to play or cancel due to weather within 45 minutes of performance. The parking lot has been redone and is newly accessible, thanks to a nearly $1 million capital investment grant from the state. And there’s been an overhaul of the Hill gift shop.
“We couldn’t be more grateful that the audience came back in such numbers last year,” DeVita said. “People need us here. We’re going to do our best to make sure that it’s worth their while for them to walk up that hill.”