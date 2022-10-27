The early 20th century opera “Salome,” inspired by the biblical story and composed by Richard Strauss, runs about 80 minutes.
That’s relatively short for an opera, but for the soprano in the title role, it’s a marathon.
“I’ve been told I’ll get a little sneak of water onstage, and the audience won’t know it,” said Amanda Majeski, who sings Salome in Madison Opera’s production.
In performances in Overture Hall on Friday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 6, Majeski will be rarely offstage, so pacing is key. The opera’s big final scene comes after the Dance of the Seven Veils, which teenage Salome performs for King Herod before demanding the head of John the Baptist.
Majeski was already booked to sing Salome, one of the most notoriously difficult roles for a soprano, at Houston Grand Opera in spring of 2023 when arrangements were made for her to sing it in Madison first.
“I love this company, I love what they’re doing, I love (general director) Kathryn Smith,” Majeski said. “This is a place where I feel — safe is the wrong word, but encouraged, welcomed. Kathryn encourages artists to play.”
Majeski grew up in a Chicago suburb and divides her time between Sheboygan and Ann Arbor, Michigan, where she joined the faculty at the University of Michigan this fall. She’s an internationally renowned performer, having made her Metropolitan Opera debut in “The Marriage of Figaro” in 2014. Madison opera fans saw her sing locally at Opera in the Park in 2021.
On a recent afternoon before rehearsal, Majeski spoke about preparing for “Salome,” how she likes to work, and why the Dance of the Seven Veils will be more disturbing than sexy.
Your performance in “Salome” will be an operatic role debut for you. Could you talk about what that means?
“Role debut” means this is my very first time performing Salome live in front of an audience. A lot goes into a role debut that wouldn’t necessarily go into a role that has been (performed) many times before.
There’s so much initial work you have to do as an artist. Strauss is very complicated. To learn the music, to become familiar with the text so much so that it bleeds into your own language, to take the time to make artistic choices in terms of colors or reasons or subtext — all of this is being explored for the first time.
That deepens and refines as you take it from the practice room or your coaching session into the collaborative experience that is putting a production together.
When you’re doing a role a second, third, fourth time, the “woodshop” sort of work goes away because you have lived this role now. You have it, hopefully, in your bones.
This is Madison Opera’s first time staging “Salome,” so audiences may have fewer preconceived ideas than for, say, “Carmen.”
One of the coolest things about these pieces is that they are not so rigidly set in stone. They are constantly flexing and flowing based on who inhabits them. You will never see the same version of an opera, even if it’s the same production … there is constant flex and flow.
The more an audience is excited by that freshness, that’s what keeps everybody engaged and on their toes.
What’s it been like to work on the famous Seven Veils dance?
In our dance, it’s important that the action around the dance doesn’t stop. We’re seeing everyone’s reaction to it, which does not necessarily mirror Herod’s reaction.
Frankly, I don’t really think it’s sexy at all, but kind of heartbreaking and scary. We’re finding subtle ways to show this in Salome’s face. This isn’t “Carmen.” This should be something sinister and icky, and though maybe beautiful, very sad. She can be beautiful in her body, but in her face be completely dead.
We talk about the removal of the seven veils, which will happen, but they’re a symbol of Salome losing herself. It’s not a gratuitous striptease. There’s a lot more to it than that.
“Salome” is so difficult musically, but you also have this trauma in the story.
You do have to have an element of fearlessness. That comes from the (rehearsal) room. Trust is built when there’s collaboration. When you do try something, even if it isn’t eventually what you end up with, having the safety — feeling secure enough to try it — is important in the building of this kind of material, that’s not only just plain difficult form a musical standpoint, but also very difficult from a subject matter standpoint.
I’ve not hidden the fact that I do have some performance anxiety, and that anxiety is often based in expectations. If I have someone who comes into a room and says, “This is how it needs to be done,” my entire process is attempting to serve that. That’s pretty unhealthy for me.
The more we can all say “yes, and,” the more we come up with a product we’re all invested in. I’m so glad that Keturah (Stickann) is directing, and she has a similar idea.
The tyrannical approach, while it sometimes produces success, it doesn’t produce joy. That’s what I’m seeking these days, is the joy of it. The joy comes from mutual respect and collaboration, from being unafraid to share, to explore.
What do you want people to know about “Salome” coming in?
A little bit of familiarity with the biblical story is a nice place to start. But I think seeing this onstage brings a lot of questions to the forefront that are very relevant to these times.
Salome is really a child. She’s in her teens, 14, 15, in this time of life where you don’t fully have your sexuality understood. She is caged in her circumstances, with a mother and father who have a horrible relationship and a stepfather who is extremely abusive.
The power of Strauss’s writing lies in this final scene, with Salome, this completely broken child … it’s shattering to pretty much everybody onstage. Hopefully, it’s shattering to the audience, so they’re not coming away thinking this is a petulant bratty child who just wants whatever she wants. Her choices are made from true agony.