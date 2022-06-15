Whether it’s to capture a missed opportunity or repair a broken relationship, no one can go back in time. As legendary Temptations founder Otis Williams says, “Don’t nothing rewind but a song.”
Still, any jukebox musical worth its record grooves knows that audiences love a good nostalgia trip. “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” an Equity tour running in Madison’s Overture Hall through Sunday, gives the people exactly what they want. A celebration of classic R&B from “My Girl” to “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” “Ain’t Too Proud” charts the Temptations’ rise with a sentimental eye.
Williams, played with gravitas by Marcus Paul James, wrote the biography that inspired the musical, and his avatar narrates the Temptations’ ascension up the mountain of Motown.
Young Otis begins in late 1950s Detroit, fresh off a stint in juvie, where aspiring singing groups croon on every corner. A baritone himself, Williams recruits a bedrock bass — Melvin Franklin (Harrell Holmes, Jr.), who sang with the group for more than 30 years — and an established duo, slick dancer Paul Williams (James T. Lane) and dynamic tenor Eddie Kendricks (Jalen Harris).
With the addition of frontman David Ruffin (Elijah Ahmad Lewis, a true showman) and the early subtraction of a volatile tenor, the group that became the Temptations was ready for the big stages.
What follows in Dominique Morisseau’s story will feel familiar to fans of “Jersey Boys” and the Carole King bio musical “Beautiful.” The Temptations find a producer, a songwriter and a sound — Barry Gordy, Smoky Robinson and a lot of ballads — before the downsides of fame and the complications of crossing over catch up to them.
All a show like “Ain’t Too Proud” really needs to do to win over a 2,000-seat Midwestern hall is perform these exhilarating, high-energy Motown hits with style.
To that end, Des McAnuff’s production is an absolute hit. Sergio Trujillo’s syncopated unison choreography looks crisp and sexy. Every song feels thrillingly alive, more homage than cover.
For the founding guys, “Ain’t Too Proud” looks like a marathon they have to run in matching suits. The songs don’t stop: “I Can’t Get Next to You,” “Get Ready,” “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” “Just My Imagination.” We even get some tunes the Temptations didn’t originate, like “Shout,” “War” and “Baby Love.”
Most characters who are not capital-T Temptations don’t get a ton of stage time, with a few women as placeholders for the men’s demons. (Najah Hetsberger, as Otis’s wife Josephine, holds her own.) As the main members cycle away from the group, derailed by alcoholism, drugs or “an addiction to the spotlight” that makes collaboration a headache, it’s a challenge to track each new Temptation.
Time is hazy in “Ain’t Too Proud,” with soap opera-style jumps in time (Otis’s son Lamont is a baby for a long time, then a young adult). Projections by Peter Nigrini, dominated by black and white tour posters and lit-up marquees, complement a tour-friendly mobile set by Robert Brill.
“Ain’t Too Proud” opened on Broadway in 2019 and set off on tour in December 2021. Opening night in Madison had a few hiccups, too-low microphones on three women playing the Supremes and frequent feedback. The pit can sound synth-heavy, perhaps a necessity for travel but a bummer on these classic tunes.
Those tunes hold up, and “Ain’t Too Proud” is a testament to why. One of the Temptations’ own songs is “Don’t Look Back,” but this show rewards every backward glance.