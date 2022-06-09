On the day of the recent supermarket shooting of 13 people in Buffalo, New York, actor Michael Andreaus was onstage as Otis Williams, the last surviving member of the original Temptations.
Andreaus usually plays Motown legend Berry Gordy in “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” a jukebox musical touring to Madison June 14-19. This night, he was on as Williams, “the narrator of the show and the focal point.”
“Telling this story in such a heated atmosphere was something that I'll never forget,” Andreaus said. “There was a lot to process, but we came together as a family. We were able to do something really special for that community when they really really needed it.
Andreaus has been accomplishing his dreams on the national Equity tour of “Ain’t Too Proud,” which opened on Broadway in 2019. Playing Gordy has been exciting for him. He has spent his career telling Black stories in a way that is meaningful and honest.
Recently, Andreaus spoke with the Cap Times about his time on tour, what he’s most proud of and why he hopes audiences will speak up when the cast comes to Madison.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
For people new to “Ain’t Too Proud,” how does the musical’s story balance the reality of the life of The Temptations?
I think the most important thing for people to understand about this show is that it's not a concert. While we do around 30 of The Temptations’ songs, (but) it's very well balanced by the story that we tell with it also.
And it's not just like a glossing over of all the good things that happened with them. We really tried to get in there and tell the whole story. Otis Williams, the last surviving member of the original Temptations, wrote the book that we based our story on. The book that we used for the show was written by Dominique Morisseau, who is a Detroit native and wanted to make sure that as much of this story was true to life as possible.
Do any proud moments stand out from the tour so far?
We started rehearsing around last October, but really, I've been auditioning to be in the show for around two years. I auditioned for the Broadway version of it, and then was able to get an audition for the tour, and they found a spot that worked for me.
I think the thing that makes this tour great is the people that I get to deal with. I think if I didn't love my cast members as much as I do, it would be a much different experience. I mean, I would still love it, because I love Motown and I love this music, and I love this story that we're getting to tell.
But when you spend as much time with people as you do when you’re on tour, if you don't get along with them, it can be a not so great experience. This crew … everybody's just hanging out even when we don't have to be together. And so that makes a big difference.
What does it mean to you to portray Berry Gordy in the musical?
Well, first of all, it's an honor to play him. Anybody who knows anything about not just Motown, but anything about music, knows the contributions that Berry Gordy had to this industry. And so getting the chance to portray him night after night, it's really, truly been a dream come true.
Have you ever met Berry Gordy?
I have not yet had the chance to meet Berry, personally. I hope to sometime down the road. He's a very busy man, still. I did a lot of research, I watched a lot of interviews, and I watched the documentary on Motown. I spoke to people that have met him.
What it came down to, for me, when I came to tackle this role, was just how much love he had for his artists. I think he had to do a lot to make sure that this was going to be a legacy that could be maintained and last for generations. And it has. But I think that first and foremost, he wanted to make sure his artists were taken care of.
He wanted to make sure that they represented themselves in a way that was going to ensure they weren't just a flash in the pan or one hit wonders. He wanted them to have sustained careers because that's just good for everybody.
I've had some time with the character so I've learned the parts that I can kind of have fun with and then parts I have to be more serious with. But I think the overall experience is great. People have said that they appreciate how I've portrayed the character, so that means a lot.
You were featured in “When They See Us” in 2019. What does it mean to you as a Black man to be a part of productions that depict Black lives and struggles in the U.S.?
I've honestly been very lucky so far in my career. I moved to New York in 2018, and since then, I've been a part of some really great projects.
My Broadway debut was “A Soldier's Play,” which is also a story of Black men and their struggles during World War II. Now being able to tell the story of The Temptations — I've been very lucky in that I've been able to tell such meaningful stories.
What do you love most about “Ain’t Too Proud?”
The thing that I love most about the show is, while we have a good time, there's a lot of laughs and a lot of great music, (but) we don't gloss over the fact that these were Black men in the ’60s who had to tour through the South and deal with some of the racial issues that might have come from that.
These guys didn't grow up with money. They didn't grow up with any of this notoriety and fame that they eventually came to enjoy. So in a lot of ways, that was tough for them. And it's unfortunate that it's still something that we have to deal with today.
Anything else you want readers to know?
I would encourage them to come ready to have a good time. A lot of (“Ain’t Too Proud”) is Otis recounting his life, telling that story directly to the audience. We encourage people to respond back.
Not in a distracting way, obviously — I mean, don't try to take the show over or anything like that. But we welcome that feedback. And the more you're into it, it's just human nature, the better the show that we're gonna give for you.