Long live the queens! Overture Center for the Arts has announced its 2022-23 season, when the British pop musical “Six” about Henry VIII’s glamorous ex-wives joins several new-to-Madison shows coming through on national tours.
The upcoming Broadway touring season includes solid variety, including new musicals (“Tootsie,” “Pretty Woman”) as well as classics (“Chicago,” “Jesus Christ Superstar”).
Some of these touring shows are massive — “Disney’s The Lion King” returns in May 2023, runs for nearly a month and requires the reconfiguration of Overture Hall. Others, like the critically acclaimed, jazzy musical “Hadestown,” are more intimate.
Subscriptions are on sale now, with single tickets going on sale closer to individual run dates.
Tim Sauers, Overture’s chief artistic experience officer, hosted a season launch event in Overture Hall on Monday. He predicted that “Six” and “Hadestown” will both be crowd favorites.
He noted that “Six” is still running on Broadway, and Madison will be getting it in its first year on tour. That’s not always a guarantee in a market this size.
“Scheduling Broadway — we collaborate with the symphony and the ballet and the opera for dates, and then we have what's available, and then you have to try to slot in all these shows,” Sauers said. “But I like it! It’s a nice mix of a season.”
No pause between tours
With a packed current season and rescheduled tours due to COVID, it feels like these national tours don’t stop. Summer was for years a relatively fallow time for tours.
But this post-COVID-restrictions summer includes the Temptations jukebox musical “Ain’t Too Proud” (June 14-19) and the return of mega-hit “Hamilton” (Aug. 9-21). Mid-Omicron wave in January, the musical “Mean Girls” was postponed, and is now scheduled for Aug. 30-Sept. 4.
“There was a time where people didn’t do stuff like that in the summer,” Sauers said. “But now look, there are summer concert series all over the place. It works in our schedules, you’re able to space them out, and you don’t have to rush home in the cold afterwards.
“I think it’s good for downtown businesses and restaurants to have that summer stuff happening too,” he added.
The 2022-23 Broadway season will open with “Pretty Woman” in October, then bounce back to “Come From Away,” a brilliant ensemble musical about the re-routing of flights to Gander, Newfoundland, on 9/11.
“Come From Away” was originally set for August 2020, then September 2021. Now, it’s set to run in Overture Hall starting Nov. 15. “Come From Away” had scored high on earlier surveys, Sauers said, of Broadway club members and subscribers. (The center did not run surveys during COVID closures.)
“We were all pretty confident when we were booking for this season, but you still never know,” Sauers said. “I think we’ll always be in that place, where you can’t know.”
After “Hadestown” in January, “Jesus Christ Superstar” is set to run Feb. 21-26, 2023, a revival originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. Another revival of Kander and Ebb’s “Chicago” follows in March, with “The Lion King” running in May of 2023.
“Tootsie,” based on the 1982 film starring Dustin Hoffman, launched its first national tour last fall (a year later than planned) and will come to Madison in June 2023. “Six” comes last, in August 2023.
‘Up Close’ and musical
On the rest of the season, Sauers and his team programmed a smattering of dance — Step Afrika! and “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” in November, a contemporary dance company called BODYTRAFFIC from Los Angeles in April — and musical favorites, like Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis (Feb. 4), Black Violin (March 2) and the Afro-Cuban All-Stars (March 3).
The a cappella group Straight No Chaser comes through Dec. 7 on its popular holiday tour. The live orchestral performances of the “Harry Potter” films continue on Feb. 11, with the “Order of the Phoenix” (that’s year five, for those playing along). Comedy group The Second City comes back March 31 with a show about contemporary romance.
Sauers thinks essayist Fran Lebowitz, set to visit Nov. 8, will do well with a Madison crowd. “Radiolab” creator Jad Abumrad, coming Jan. 13, should too, with his evening of “dialogue, music, interviews and sounds.”
Overture has booked a Prince cover band from Minneapolis (Marshall Charloff & Purple XPeRIeNCE, Nov. 4) and a group called the Red Hot Chili Pipers (March 18). That’s “pipers.” They have a “passion for pipes,” as well as guitars, keyboards and drums.
Performing in Capitol Theater’s intimate, onstage cabaret space will be Broadway singer and impressionist Christine Pedi, theatrical bari-tenor Ryan Silverman and Adam Jacobs singing Alan Menken (think “Newsies,” “Aladdin” and “The Little Mermaid”).
National Geographic Live, another popular series with locals, will bring four documentarians of the natural world to the Capitol Theater, with subjects like how we might someday clone extinct species (scientist Beth Shapiro, Sept. 27) and deep-sea habitats (Diva Amon, Jan. 10).
Finally, Sauers is particularly excited about a new series featuring up and coming artists. It’s called Up Close, and it’s a Friday evening cocktail lounge experience featuring emerging artists.
Included in the series will be Alea, who seamlessly “blends cumbia, vallenato, ranchera, jazz and pop,” and Gabriel Royal, a singer-songwriter and cellist. On June 2, 2023, Up Close features laouto player Vasilis Kostas and violinist Layth Sidiq. (The laouto is a kind of Greek lute.)
“We’re hoping that works out well, and is an opportunity to bring in artists we don’t normally (work with) because of the size of venue,” Sauers said. “I’m working with an agent who says his artists work best in a venue like Overture. He’s excited to dream and plan the series together.”
Sauers said more performances — comedians, bands and touring writers, most often —will likely be added later in the year. And he’s already looking ahead to Broadway for 2023-24.
“Audiences since COVID are crazy,” Sauers said with a light laugh. “When we were at Alvin Ailey, it was the first time I’ve ever been to a dance concert where people were just so enthused. It was incredible. They’re much more — I don’t want to say more receptive, but they’re so much more open to it.
“Audiences are just so happy. Everybody was so expressive with applause ... the audiences have been coming back. It’s been great.”