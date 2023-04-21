On a recent weeknight, sixth grader Gavin Lorenz waited downstage center in Capitol Theater, surrounded by his castmates, preparing to launch.
“How do you feel?” asked Michelle Kadikian, senior flight director at ZFX Flying Effects. “Any pain or discomfort?”
“It’s pretty tight,” Gavin said. A harness encircled his shoulders, hips and chest. “But I can still move my legs.”
Was he ready? He was. Moments later, Gavin rose straight into the air. He hovered a dozen or so feet above the stage, bending one knee at a right angle, then landed with grace. The other kids clapped.
“Yeah!” cheered stage manager Anders Goodwin. “That was a good one! They’re supportive up there.”
This first rehearsal in the theater for a new production of “Peter Pan” had the cast buzzing with excitement, ready to fight pirates, explore Neverland and dance with Tiger Lily. Children’s Theater of Madison’s production runs Saturday, April 22 through April 30 in Overture Center, with four matinees and four evening shows.
Goodwin, CTM’s production stage manager and associate production manager, was keeping an close eye on the kids, both in the air and on the ground. They’d prepared for this moment.
“It’s a lot of talking through the sensations that they’re gonna feel,” Goodwin said. “You’re going to swing over here, you’re going to swing over there. You’re going to twirl.”
To really get the feeling, the actor playing Peter Pan, Kailey Azure Green, studied with Cycropia, Madison’s aerial dance troupe.
“They did aerial training to get familiar with the sensation,” Goodwin said. On this night, everyone who might fly was strapping in. “We have our Darling children and our understudies, so if the understudy has to go in for some reason they know what they’re getting into.”
New, but familiar
Children’s Theater of Madison (CTM) was just one dress rehearsal away from opening “Peter Pan” in 2020 when the pandemic closed it and every other show in town.
Much of the creative team and five cast members, including Marcus Truschinski as Captain Hook and Brian Cowing as Mr. Smee, have returned. The sets, in storage for years, have been touched up and elevated, and the costumes adapted for new actors.
“It’s different,” said Truschinski, a core company member at American Players Theatre who recently appeared in Forward Theater’s “Airness.” “The energy of new people in the show … it feels new but familiar at the same time.”
That one “extraordinary and bittersweet” dress rehearsal the previous cast got was something they’ll never forget, he said.
“It was one of the most magical performances,” Truschinksi said. “In some ways, you keep doing this business and you kind of have to remain a kid in order to do it. Sometimes you have to trick yourself into thinking that way. Other times, with a show like this, you see kids experiencing it for the first time and it reminds you why you want to do it in the first place.”
Meet the Pounce Girls
Roseann Sheridan has been artistic director of CTM since 2007 and recently announced her upcoming retirement on Aug. 31. When she chose “Peter Pan” a few years ago, she selected a new adaptation from Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis.
This version of J.M. Barrie’s 1904 play replaces the problematic portrayal of Native Americans (and Tiger Lily) with Pounce Girls, a female squad who team up with Pan’s Lost Boys. Playing Tiger Lily is Olaife Adegbite, an 8th grader at High Point Christian School.
Olaife described the Pounce Girls as “the protectors of the forest. We know where everything is. We hunt the pirates. Me and Peter aren’t friends until he rescues me and I rescue him, and we become friends.”
Olaife’s used to playing a party girl and a soldier in Madison Ballet’s massive “Nutcracker,” so this substantial-for-theater cast feels small to her. This will be her first time performing among Capitol Theater’s chandeliers and burgundy drapes.
“I’m very excited,” Olaife said. “I’ve never been in this theater before. It’s very vintage, I love it.”
As the flight rehearsal wrapped up, two adult actors (Trevin Gay, playing the ticking croc, and Cowing, CTM’s Mr. Smee) popped into the tech booth to practice Tinkerbell’s bouncing green laser, while Sheridan prepped the kids to run through some Act II scenes.
“Alright, my friends. Welcome to the Capitol Theater,” Sheridan said. “This is an exquisite space. We are so fortunate to be able to be in here.
“This is a theater, which means this is a sacred space. We make art here. We touch people’s lives and we have our lives touched. This is not a playground, so you cannot be climbing on things, putting your feet up on the seats, running around. We have to be very, very respectful of the space.”
A new leader
As Captain Hook’s flunky, Brian Cowing doesn’t fly in this show — but he did when he was 7, in CTM’s production of “The Wizard of Oz.” He played a flying monkey and a munchkin. Cowing remembers the harnesses being a little less comfortable, made of leather, maybe.
“It was just like this. They take such great care,” Cowing said. “Making sure it doesn’t look like you’re being dragged across the stage by a wire.
“This is the perfect space for flying. A grand proscenium like that, it has such height to it. You really get people off the ground.”
Cowing is not only preparing to go on again as Smee, he’s getting ready to lead the company. After earning a musical theater degree at Oklahoma City University, Cowing returned to Madison and CTM as a resident artist in 2014. He became operations project manager in 2020 while pursuing an MBA at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and he’ll take over as interim director when Sheridan leaves.
“There’s such great groundwork here,” Cowing said. “CTM’s in its flourish time. We’re coming strong out of the pandemic, like a lot of theater companies, realizing what’s important.”
CTM’s Summer Stage programs will be going strong again this year at the Madison Youth Arts Center (MYArts), its home since 2021. The upcoming 2023-24 season will be announced at a May benefit, after “Peter Pan” closes.
“Theater skills are life skills,” Cowing said. Grown CTM alums have come back to say their work in a show helped them in a job interview, or made them more comfortable with public speaking. “Empathy aspects,” Cowing said, “putting yourself in other people’s shoes.”
In many ways, “Peter Pan” reflects essential elements of CTM’s mission. A story of fantasy and play, friendship and imagination, “Peter Pan” lights up the imagination, no matter your age.
“For kids nowadays, there’s a lot going on in the world,” Cowing said. “We really need to think about mental health, and how theater can be an outlet for that.”
Truschinski agreed. “It’s such a beautiful thing, especially with the world we live in and the state of theater,” he said. “To watch kids experience it in the same way that I did when I was a kid is amazing.”