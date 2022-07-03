American Players Theatre is a literary place. Where some theater companies emphasize dance, experimental design or new voices, this classical repertory company in Spring Green has been driven by poetry and prose for 45 years.
Much of the eight-play 2022 mainstage season goes back to the kinds of stories for which APT is best known. A Jane Austen adaptation, “Sense and Sensibility,” opened last weekend. Jim DeVita directs a fresh production of “Hamlet,” opening in early July. A less familiar Shakespeare play, “Love’s Labour's Lost,” opens in August.
Running now in the Hill Theatre, a late-1700s comedy of manners, “The Rivals,” stars Tracy Michelle Arnold as Mrs. Malaprop in a melodrama that makes good on its promise to be a “frothy confection.” Jen Silverman’s dark comedy “The Moors” opens later in the summer, described by director Keira Fromm as “a deranged family drama” that encourages women to break out of society’s roles.
The main evolution is that “classic” at this repertory company no longer (only) means Shakespeare, Ibsen, Chekhov and Shaw. Brenda DeVita, APT’s artistic director, has been talking about that shift for the past several years.
“We have been having this conversation at APT about what makes a classic?” DeVita said in 2021, in a statement about the company’s new play development program. “What makes a great play? Who gets to decide that? In the interest of … expanding the scope of plays on our stages, we decided we need to actively seek out new stories and new artists,” she said.
Plays this year involve diverse teams of artists, both behind the scenes and on the stages. We asked four artists working at APT this summer to talk about four of the season’s plays.
Two of these productions are in the 1,100-seat Hill Theatre, renovated in 2018 and open to the sky. The others are in the more intimate indoors Touchstone Theatre. Check americanplayers.org for more information on dates, tickets and more.
Voice and text coach Joy Lanceta Coronel on “Sense and Sensibility”
When voice and text coach Joy Lanceta Coronel worked as an actor, she often performed in Restoration plays and classical Shakespeare, dramas and comedies written for “the Anglican world.”
“I’ve had to be like, well, I’m in this Restoration piece, and I can’t imagine being Filipino and being in ‘The Rivals,’” she said. “So I’m going to pretend I’m white. That is sort of my default when the discussion is not present.
“We just ignore the fact that I’m this darker person onstage.”
After working on Zoom-readings of “The Sins of Sor Juana” and “Smart People” for APT, Lanceta Coronel joined the company’s production of “Sense and Sensibility.” It’s an adaptation of the Jane Austen novel by British playwright Jessica Swale, directed by Marti Lyons.
As a text coach, the Louisville-based Lanceta Coronel encourages actors to bring their “full selves” into the space. The characters may be fictional, she said, but they’re still human.
Take the role of Miss Grey, an heiress played in APT’s production by a Black actress named Charence Higgins. She was asking, “Where did the Black women live in the Regency era? Where is her place? How would a Black woman be in this world?” Lanceta Coronel said.
“These conversations about race and ethnicity and class and all these identity markers can be scary,” Lanceta Coronel said. “Someone from a marginalized group who can assist, act as a liaison between other people in leadership, is really powerful for them.”
Storytelling goes beyond the actors and the director, Lanceta Coronel said. “It happens in the choreography and the costumes and how they treat hair. How do they look at costuming in the Regency era with a Black actor who has decided her character has come from Ghana, from a family of wealth because of the gold trade?
“From a designer’s point of view, you have to be able to have different perspectives, and collaborate with the actors on their interpretations of their characters.”
The romantic comedy of “Sense and Sensibility” is spoken in RP, “received pronunciation,” also known as Standard British English. Fanny Dashwood speaks in “a very elevated RP,” where the rake Willoughby speaks with more of an urban influence on his speech, “a little more relaxed.” Lucy is from Devonshire, the “country bumpkin sound … a little bouncier, more melodic, a little bit more expressive.”
“Marti and I were talking about how these are rich people problems, like, ‘Oh, my estate is gone!’” Lanceta Coronel said with a laugh. “This is storytelling of a wealthier population at that time.”
Having conversations about how people of color would authentically appear and engage in this world feels important to Lanceta Coronel. “Even the awareness and the discussion of that is something I never had,” she said. “It’s so valuable, not only to the actor but to the entire production, because it’s the difference of ignoring something in the room and acknowledging it.”
Director Robert Ramirez on “The River Bride”
The broad brush of “magical realism” can paint stories born in Latin America into a corner. Robert Ramirez agrees that the phrase is too reductive for “The River Bride” by Marisela Treviño Orta, which he directs this summer in the Touchstone.
“It became that any play that was written by any Latinx playwright that had an element of the supernatural in it was identified as magical realism,” said Ramirez, who will soon head the School of Drama at Carnegie Mellon University.
“While there are elements of magical realism in the play, I would not categorize this as a as a magical realism play,” Ramirez said. “It is a play set in a very very real world, where magic exists. It’s easy to categorize things, especially when the work is a little alien or foreign to you, the desire is to want to nail it down … rather than live with its ambiguity and live with its mystery.”
“The River Bride” is set in a small Brazilian fishing village. One sister has an eye on escaping their tiny town and is about to get married to a man the other sister loves, when a mysterious stranger is pulled from the river. The play has elements of folklore and fairy tale.
Ramirez, who has worked as a dialect coach and directed readings for American Players Theatre over the past decade, was among the creative team for “River Bride” at its premiere at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2016. He described it as “straightforward poetry of the heart.”
“As APT is choosing to produce newer works, it has not lost its commitment to language,” Ramirez said. “These works are part of what I would call the new Western canon.”
There may be culturally specific elements in “River Bride” that APT’s majority white audience won’t immediately comprehend. That’s all right with Ramirez. He believes the story is universal, and also that people can make the effort to come to it.
“It is my responsibility is to tell the story with as much accuracy and thoughtfulness as I can,” he said. “To allow the story to serve as an access point for anybody and everybody who comes to see it.
“I think all theater has the capacity to teach us something,” he said. “I do think it’s our job, when we come to the theater, to come to the story and not just have the story be put on us. We all have to do some thinking in the theater.
Director Gavin Lawrence on “The Brothers Size”
An essential element of APT’s 2019 staged reading of “The Brothers Size” was the music — not only the songs, but the rhythm of the language.
In his direction of the Tarell Alvin McCraney drama this summer in the Touchstone Theatre, Gavin Lawrence decided the sound of “Brothers Size” was important enough to add a fourth character. Jamaque Newberry plays The Griot, a storyteller in the west African tradition.
“Tarell makes it clear that this is a story we’re telling, as opposed to pretending we’re the characters,” said Lawrence, who noted that McCraney calls for the actors to speak their stage directions. “The music helps to bring the audience in as a part of the community witnessing the story being told.”
“The Brothers Size” follows two friends, Elegba and Oshoosi, recently released from prison. Oshoosi lives with his older brother Ogun, a car mechanic, and tries to rebuild his life.
The dialogue of the play has a cadence, with “polyrhythms in the language working with, and sometimes against, each other,” said Lawrence, who played Elegba in two previous productions at other companies.
Through it all, Newberry will be onstage with his musical instruments, controlling the ambient sound, music during transitions and songs within certain scenes.
“With Yoruba cosmology, which is what this play is based in … it’s a rhythmic, oral, melodic way of storytelling,” Lawrence said.
“As an artist, the stories I’m interested in show love between Black men, and contradict what society tell us Black men are, and how Black men deal with each other.”
Lawrence, a core company member at APT since 2018, is both directing and understudying three of the characters in “Brothers Size,” a major undertaking. When planning the lobby design, instead of a display about Yoruba culture, he asked to showcase information about “how prison is just an extension of slavery.”
But though the umbrella of prison overshadows the play, “the story is about the bond of brotherhood, the love that comes from that bond,” Lawrence said. The sacrifice one brother makes for the other is “heartbreaking, but it’s because it’s so beautiful, such an act of love and self-sacrifice.
“We don’t get to see that dimension, that element, as people of color,” Lawrence said. “Black folks in this country … (the story) usually just ends on the note of trauma. This play ends on a note of love.”
Lighting designer Jason Lynch on “A Raisin in the Sun”
Plays that run early in the summer in the Hill Theatre present the biggest challenge for a lighting designer like Jason Lynch. But though Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun” doesn’t open until August, there is still a lot of range to account for between sun-up and sundown.
“By the time the show ends, even intermission could be completely dark,” Lynch said. “I tend to push the intensity … to compete with the sun. At a matinee, are the lights even doing anything?”
Lynch, who was born and raised in Dallas, Texas, and is currently based in Chicago, has been “feeding off the energy” of how excited audiences are to be back in the theater. He’s also happy to see how the push toward inclusivity has made “the theater industry open up to new perspectives.”
“The table got bigger,” he said. Lynch was asked to do “A Raisin in the Sun” four times this year. APT’s production, directed by Tasia A. Jones, is the only one that worked out for him.
“Part of my research was understanding what it was like to live during those times, with segregation, trying to provide for your family and move to a better place,” Lynch said. “It laid the groundwork for how we live today.”
“Raisin” centers on the Younger family, a Black family on Chicago’s South side in the 1950s. A $10,000 insurance payout will change their lives, but not everyone agrees on how that should look.
“Part of the design is using the sunlight that’s going to be there naturally, as a part of the show,” Lynch said. “We had conversations about windows and where the light’s going to fall … the dramaturgy of light.”
“Raisin in the Sun” is a family drama, set in a house. It’s an intimate story in the Hill’s expansive, outdoor space. What a lighting designer can do is heighten the stakes, as well as direct the eye.
“I call myself a magician, guiding the audience where to look,” Lynch said. “Some of the characters want to escape to a new neighborhood. We’re allowing the (house) to evaporate for a second, let them have their moments of hopes and dreams.”
Lynch is hopeful about the direction theater is taking in the aftermath of the We See You, White American Theater movement. Many years ago, at a production of “Raisin” at a college in Texas, Lynch remembers audience members walking out of the show.
“Even in Chicago, people say some crazy comments … like, ‘I used to be a great fan of Steppenwolf, but they started doing too many Black shows,’” Lynch said. “I was horrified. But then I was like, ‘This is why we need to be doing the work that we do.’ This is why it’s important to be doing ‘A Raisin in the Sun.’
“People have the same circumstances — there’s family drama and trauma in all races and colors,” Lynch said. “In Spring Green, I hope that they will understand that this is another family. These are conversations we’ve all had.”