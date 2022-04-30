Opera has some pretty swinging party scenes.
In “La Traviata,” everyone swigs Champagne while Violetta decides whether to give milquetoast Alfredo a shot. In “Carmen” we see more drinking, more dancing, until a sexy bullfighter steals the show. “Don Giovanni” literally has a “Champagne Aria,” where wine warms everybody up so Don G can keep conquesting.
If I had to wager which party scene the Madison Opera chorus loves best, though, I’d put my money on the debaucherous bash in Jacques Offenbach’s “Orpheus in the Underworld.” The opera stages the show once more in Overture Hall this Sunday afternoon.
That the party in Hades takes the opera cake is no real surprise. Fun is the whole point of “Orpheus and the Underworld” (a misleading name, as the hapless musician spends about a quarter of an act there). It’s about fun, and mocking classical authors, art and mythology, and a bunch of jokes we don’t totally get 160-some years later.
After a brief introduction by Public Opinion (Laurel Semerdjian, brightly uptight), we meet bored, pouty Eurydice (Jasmine Habersham). She’s stuck in a peach-saturated midcentury kitchen and a loveless marriage with an aspiring artiste.
Habersham, a confident soprano with high notes that sparkle, sets the tone of her story and the show. By turns flirtatious with the audience, frisky with her lover and irritated with Pee Wee Herman-looking Orpheus (Christian Sanders), Habersham’s Eurydice is ready for adventure. Anything to free her from suburban drudgery!
To her delight, the “Oklahoma” extra next door is in fact the god Pluto (Brian Vu). He reveals his identity with the flair of a Chippendales dancer, then whisks Eurydice off to Hades. Vu consistently has some of the show’s best bits, including a goofy mano-a-mano dance with Robert Goderich as a tipsy John Styx.
The libretto by Hector Crémieux and Ludovic Halévy, given a clever English translation by Jeremy Sams, happily messes with mythology.
Here, Orpheus’ takes the journey to Olympus and Hades to plead for Eurydice under extreme protest. Sanders, a limber tenor with a warm vocal tone, goes further than anyone in his attempts at physical comedy, prat-falling and flailing.
If comedy is harder to execute than drama, surely operatic comedy is harder still. The timing is tough. Clowning and pantomime get tiresome, quick. And sung jokes, like one about Pluto failing to “turn up the heat” in Hell, land with a chuckle the first time but lose flavor on each repeat.
In this heavenly firmament, a few stars light up the stage. Emily Glick, radiant in deep purple, is sheer joy as Juno. She’s a true queen.
Emily Secor steals scenes as Diana the huntress, punctuating phrases with slaps of her riding crop. And Gillian Hollis makes for a plucky Cupid, crooning an Act II aria about smooching with obvious delight.
Stephanie Havey directs “Orpheus” with an emphasis on slapstick stage business, and to their credit, everybody fully commits. As Jupiter, baritone Craig Vern opens with a smooth Sinatra vibe, then gleefully throws poise out the window to floss and flutter. (Was he twerking in Act II? Maybe?)
In the orchestra pit, maestro John DeMain and members of the Madison Symphony Orchestra infuse Offenbach’s lively, catchy score with spirit and nuance. Costumes, designed by Karen Brown-Larimore, are a riot of hues and textures — the gods’ gowns and sky-high hairdos look prom-ready. In Hades, tropical Skittles colors rule.
“Orpheus and the Underworld” has a few really funny moments, like one almost-familiar protest scene. (“I’m so mad I made a sign!” made me cackle.)
But the action can drag, and the dance often stumbles. Offenbach wrote what became an iconic can-can (the “Galop Infernal”) — here it barely holds together. A salute to Jupiter at the end of Act I cries out for a dance number. A quartet of chorus girls promise more with their dancers’ costumes than they deliver.
Madison Opera has already announced its next season, which will open with “Salome” by Richard Strauss. A double bill of “Trouble in Tahiti” by Leonard Bernstein and “The Seven Deadly Sins” by Kurt Weill follows in February of next year, with “The Marriage of Figaro” closing the season at the end of April 2023.
That this season’s closer should revel a bit seems fitting. It’s been a tough two years, for opera as for everyone. We could take a cue from “Orpheus,” raise a glass, and enjoy the moment.