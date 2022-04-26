The goddesses are bored.
It turns out that life on Mount Olympus can be really monotonous. The unchanging blue sky. The non-stop nectar and ambrosia to feast on. The host of supernatural beings just hanging out.
That's why this lovely group of deities jumps at the chance for some devilish excitement — on an outing to Hell, where the real party gets started.
This is the silly, irreverent world of Jacques Offenbach’s opera "Orpheus in the Underworld," Madison Opera’s final production of the season, which will be performed Friday, April 29 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 1 at 2:30 p.m. in Overture Hall, 201 State St.
"Orpheus in the Underworld" will be directed by Stephanie Havey and conducted by John DeMain, featuring the Madison Opera Chorus and the Madison Symphony Orchestra. Tickets start at $19 and are available by calling 608.258.4141 or by visiting www.madisonopera.org.
Among the 13 principles and 30 chorus members who will fill the stage in this satire of classical mythology, five local artists play key roles as goddesses:
● Emily Glick plays Juno, queen of the gods, goddess of marriage, and wife of Jupiter
● Gillian Hollis plays Cupid, (technically a god) of love, son of Venus
● Kirsten Lippart plays Venus, goddess of beauty and fertility, daughter of Jupiter
● Anja Pustaver plays Minerva, goddess of wisdom, daughter of Jupiter
● Emily Secor plays Diana, goddess of the hunt, the moon, and wild animals, daughter of Jupiter
After speaking with this group of performers prior to a weeknight rehearsal, it’s clear that, while lounging around with a group of Roman gods may be dull, preparing for their roles is anything but.
Rehearsing in the era of COVID-19
For some of “the goddesses,” this is their first time onstage since the pandemic shuttered performance venues two years ago, and their first time dealing with masks, testing, and distancing recommendations while rehearsing. For others, the safeguards are simply part of the “new normal” process.
Each of the performers wears a specially modified face mask for the duration of rehearsals that is designed to tent the fabric away from the mouth, so they are free to sing expressively without their PPE getting in the way. It’s just one of the measures that the company has in place to make sure their performers stay healthy for the duration of their contracts.
“It’s an extra challenge, but I do appreciate the precautions that Madison Opera is taking,” Lippart said.
“There’s no hard and fast testing requirement,” Hollis added, “but we were all given home tests and masks on the first day of rehearsal, and we’re strongly encouraged to stay home if we’re not feeling well.” To ensure that performers can keep up with any rehearsals they miss due to illness, dance sequences and staging notes are recorded each night.
At a time when mask mandates have been lifted in schools, public transportation, restaurants and public buildings, it may seem surprising that performing arts companies are still rigorous in their COVID prevention protocols. But they have good reasons to be extremely cautious.
Reported cases in Dane County are up 27.9% over the previous two weeks, according to Madison’s Public Health office, and both local and national touring productions have been forced to cancel performances this year due to illness. Most recently, Kanopy Dance Company postponed their April concert until the fall due to COVID-19 cases in the company and crew.
“We were supposed to do this opera two years ago, but it was canceled due to COVID,” Glick said. “So it’s exciting to be in rehearsal, even though we have to go through a lot of precautions.”
Hollis concurred. “I was actually hired for this role in 2018 and it was supposed to go up about a month after the quarantine was announced in 2020. And at the time I thought, that’s it! My career is over! So to be doing this now is life-giving to me.
“It’s okay that the opera isn’t a grand tragedy like "Lucia di Lammermoor" (which the Madison Opera performed last November). This is so much more fun! We laugh so much during rehearsals. It’s been extremely healing to be here, doing this show in particular. And it’s been really revitalizing to be around my colleagues again.”
Returning to the opera
Offenbach’s "Orpheus in the Underworld" was extremely popular when it debuted in France in 1858, running for more than 200 performances and finally closing due to the exhaustion of the cast, rather than dwindling audiences. But Offenbach’s work, including more than 100 operas, operettas, and shorter farcical works, fell out of favor after the political landscape changed in Europe in the late nineteenth century.
And since his compositions were almost all ribald comedies and satires, the pieces were looked down upon as popular culture rather than high art. After the composer’s death, they were largely forgotten by the opera world.
But “the goddesses” are very happy Offenbach’s first full-length operetta is back in the repertoire. They are also excited to play their roles in this comedic take on the well-known mythology of Orpheus’s attempt to rescue Eurydice from the Underworld.
“We’re functionally a Greek chorus,” Secor explained. “We all have opinions, but we operate as a group. We spend a lot of time fan-girling over Orpheus of course. Then we lead the big party in hell, where we all get pretty drunk.”
Pustaver added, “I think setting the production in the ’60s makes the show easily accessible to audiences.” Rather than toga-draped classical figures from antiquity, the gods and goddesses in the Madison Opera’s version will be clad in couture from the mid-twentieth century. Costumes, designed by Madison’s Karen Brown-Larimore, are themed around 1960s Hollywood glamor, including chic evening gowns and fur stoles.
“Often in big operas there are so many characters it can be confusing, but our costumes make our roles really clear,” Hollis said. For instance, Diana the huntress wears pants and boots and carries a riding crop. Cupid will carry a bow and arrow, and Minerva, the goddess of wisdom, will wear glasses and an owl necklace and carry a book.
“It’s actually a great piece for people who aren’t familiar with opera,” Hollis said. “It’s silly and fun. Unlike a lot of well-known operas, not everyone dies at the end. Also it’s in English with lots of simple melodies that are very hummable,” she continued, “along with some over-the-top high notes and long, bombastic passages, just for fun.”
“It’s a great piece of escapism, both now and when it premiered,” Pustaver said. “And there are times when a little escapism is just what you need.”