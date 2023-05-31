The Cardinal Bar, an iconic Madison nightclub, reopens downtown

The Cardinal Bar, an iconic Madison nightclub from the 1970s through the 2010s, has reopened with new owners and a strong sense of nostalgia at 418 E. Wilson St.
Five business partners, each with an equal share, spent the past year resurrecting one of their favorite places to listen to music, dance and have deep conversations.
The new Cardinal opened quietly on May 23 and will stay in a soft opening phase until the third week of June, when a grand opening and a full slate of regular music is set to follow.
“I could almost cry, thinking about how this week was. It’s just been more than we expected,” said Allison Lenz, one of the partners in the business. “We knew people would come back. But we didn’t know how much warmth they would really bring.”
The Cardinal Bar “3.0,” as the new owners referred to it in a 2022 Wisconsin State Journal story that introduced their plans, captures nostalgia from many eras in the Cardinal’s history. There are tiles and glasswork from the earliest iterations of the building, prints that reference the 1970s, and an overall Art Nouveau bent to the design.
New for Cardinal regulars is a late night bar menu, served all the way until close. Business partner Anthony Rineer took the lead on tapas-style late night plates — chicken wings, kebabs, empanadas, nachos, a relish tray — that will be available until midnight most nights, until bar time Thursday through Saturday.
For live bands, there’s a new stage designed by Ed Linville where the back bar used to be, surrounded by mirrors and triangular accents. The walls have fresh coats of paint. Brass coat hooks on the all have been polished to a gleam, and one of the gender neutral restrooms has new, ornate vintage wallpaper.
Colorful floor tile in the main bar remains, as do stained glass flourishes on the windows. There are big and little references to the bar’s history everywhere in the revitalized Cardinal Bar.
“We wanted to breathe new life into this place,” Lenz said. “This building holds an energy all its own. We wanted to keep it as close to the (early 20th century) time period as possible, and just revive it, instead of trying to change it.”
Beneath a historic hotel
The Cardinal Bar lives on the ground floor of the historic Cardinal Hotel, built in 1908 and opened in 1912 to serve travelers from a nearby railroad depot. The building on East Wilson Street is located in Madison’s First Settlement District just east of the Capitol, flanking a neighborhood founded in 1837.
The building was designed by Ferdinand Kronenberg, a local architect and German immigrant.
“The Cardinal Hotel, as it was known then, included a lobby, restaurant, 60 hotel rooms and a basement barbershop that now serves as a business office,” Gayle Worland wrote in a 2008 Wisconsin State Journal piece. “Apart from the absence of spittoons,” she wrote, the barroom had changed very little in the decades since.
The hotel had begun to decay when, in 1974, Ricardo Gonzalez leased the bar space and turned it into a gay-friendly tavern, blending “salsa, sexiness and social conscience” (that’s according to a 1993 Doug Moe column in the Cap Times). In 1982, The Cardinal Hotel was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In 1985, a fire closed the bar for eight months.
Gonzalez, a Cuban immigrant and activist, made the Cardinal Bar known equally for dancing and Latin jazz as for progressive politics. While Gonzalez became the first openly gay Latino man elected to political office in the United States (he was a city alder), the Cardinal hosted jazz jams and political fundraisers, followed by punk nights and “leather and lace” themed parties.
Former mayor Paul Soglin was a regular and even DJ’d in the 1970s — “R&B and some wild disco,” according to the Cap Times archive.
Lenz, the club’s current music booker, plans to bring the music back. Look for jazz on Tuesdays and electronic nights on Wednesdays. Tony Castañeda’s Latin jazz band was in regular residence at the Cardinal for years; they’ll be back for happy hour on Thursdays. (Happy hour will be 5-7 p.m. on weekdays except Mondays, when the bar is closed.)
Also on Thursdays, the Cardinal plans to feature funk and disco. Friday will be “a mixed bag of jazz and Latin jazz and blues,” Lenz said. Fetish nights, or “leather and lace” nights, are planned for every third Friday, with world music on Saturdays and jam session Sundays.
By 2003, Gonzalez sold the Cardinal to two then-employees and a third partner. He resumed ownership after the bar closed in 2009 and ran it for another eight years.
The Cardinal closed again in January 2017 and was home to the soccer-themed Nomad World Pub for two and a half years. By the time Lenz, Rineer and three other partners — Carrie Tobias, Lenz’s brother Dustin Lenz, and Andrew Hansen — came together, the bar was ready for some loving restoration.
“We are all very much in love with this place,” Lenz said. Over the past year, when construction got held up for one reason or another, they found balance as they worked to revitalize the bar.
“Restoring it was really time consuming,” she said. “Sanding and staining and polishing and painting … it’s a 115 year old building. You can’t let these buildings sit. They need love.”
Taking flight
The Cardinal Bar in 2023 aims to gently updated a beloved institution. There are some familiar faces behind the bar and new nonalcoholic cocktails on the menu, in addition to Manhattans and caipirinhas (a Cuban classic). The music is returning, though shows may start earlier.
Lenz is looking forward to The Cardinal Bar being a resurrected home for jazz, which tends to be itinerant in Madison. She wants the music to feel accessible, and to program in conjunction with other venues like Café CODA and North Street Cabaret.
“Jazz needs help in that way,” Lenz said. “People think of jazz as boring elevator music, but jazz is so much more than that. That cool improv energy can bring people together, because you’re vulnerable in that moment. That’s what jazz is about, and it’s a big part of what we’re doing here too.”
The Cardinal Associates still own the building, and Gonzalez is among that group. Lenz declined to share the cost of the updates but said Gonzalez has been delighted by them. When the new Cardinal Bar opened, “we had a sort of passing of the torch.”
“It was pretty emotional,” Lenz said. “He’s happy. He looked at me at the end of this bar that night, and he said, ‘I’m the luckiest man alive. You’ve done it. You’ve done it.’ I was bawling.
“I think he feels good, that it’s (going on) without him. It’s flying in the right direction.”