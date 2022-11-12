As colorful leaves begin to disappear, our clocks shift backward, a contentious midterm season comes to a close and more normal Madison November weather sets in, I had been feeling a bit down. Luckily, the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s Friday night concert was a perfect remedy.
It excited me out of my gloom with a dazzling performance by Christina and Michelle Naughton, and at the same time it settled me into the inevitable approaching cold months with Tchaikovsky’s epic final symphony. For those suffering a similar pathology, the MSO will perform this same program twice more this weekend, on Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
I was delighted that the MSO opened the concert with a work from a living composer, Arturo Marquez’s Danzón No. 2. Danzón is a musical genre and dance that originated in Cuba and is very popular in Mexico, where Marquez is from. Danzón No. 2 has a strong groove supported by a persistent clave rhythm, an African-influenced rhythm popular in several Latin American music styles.
Save a few moments here and there, the MSO locked smoothly into the groove and the result was energetic. The piece features several quick changes in tempo and texture, and though the MSO had some difficulty with a few of the transitions between differing sections, they pulled together for a strong ending.
For the concerto number of the evening, the MSO invited back to Overture Hall the twin piano power duo, Christina and Michelle Naughton, who grew up in Madison. On this visit, the sisters performed Max Bruch’s Concerto for Two Pianos with a synchronicity rarely seen.
At the start of the piece, the sisters met eyes and played the opening motive in lock step without any incongruity. As the piece progressed, melodies and phrases jumped seamlessly from one piano to the other as if the sisters were of a single mind. In addition to their uncanny coordination, the twins also proved tactful technicians of their instruments, demonstrating both strength and constraint.
The twins shared a bench for a gorgeous encore, the final movement of Maurice Ravel’s four-hand suite called Ma mère l’Oye (Mother Goose), or “Le Jardin Féerique” (“The Fairy Garden”). As portrayed in a later ballet version of the suite, this final movement completes the “Sleeping Beauty” tale of the first movement, depicting the scene when the Prince character breaks Sleeping Beauty’s curse. This magical moment comes to mind towards the end of the movement when exciting glissandos wave up and down the high register of the piano. This elegant yet restrained movement glistened under the hands of the Naughton sisters.
The concert ended with one of maestro John DeMain’s personal favorites, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6. This is often given the title Pathetique, though the composer originally (and tellingly) titled it “Program Symphony.” It is widely assumed, though not confirmed, that the program Tchaikovsky had in mind for this symphony was his own life. After his darker fourth and fifth symphonies, this sixth is a celebration of life. In a letter, Tchaikovsky discussed how life (perhaps specifically his own) is outlined over the four movements, each movement a stage: impulsiveness, love, disappointment and death.
Typically the first movement of a symphony features two main themes, the first one (often called the primary theme) meant to grab the listener and the second more tuneful. Tchaikovsky could compose a melody better than anyone, and the second theme of this first movement is proof. Perhaps the composer knew just how wonderfully shmaltzy this theme is because he made it more prominent than the primary theme. I never grew tired of it!
The second movement is in a smooth 5/4 time, somewhat irregular for an orchestral movement at the time it was composed. A 5/4 time has the potential to feel unbalanced, but the MSO gave this ballet-like movement a beautiful flow. The symphony also made great work of the third movement, so much so that the crowd could not help applauding after the movement ended.
The dark final movement was a fitting end to a concert at the precipice of winter. As performed by the MSO, this deeply tragic movement had an aura of both sadness and acceptance. The low strings concluded the work with a consenting decrescendo into silence, as the sound slowly died away in Overture Hall.