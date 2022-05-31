While the “school year” of the arts season has mostly wrapped, summer brings its own roster of warm-weather traditions, from Broadway tours to dance concerts and chamber music.
The number of opportunities to hear good music and get lost in a story are so plentiful, it’s tough to fit them all on a page. Here are a few options for June, with (many!) more to come as the summer goes on.
Thursday
Isthmus Dance Collective presents “Soles-stice”
In two performances at the Olin Park Pavilion, celebrate “the longer days of light, warmth, community and bright spirits” with the Isthmus Dance Collective.
This collective of professional dancers, many of them with deep roots in the dance community, made its debut last summer at the Shifting Gears Bike Path Dance Festival. The current group of artists includes School of Madison Ballet director Jacob Brooks El, Aubry Dalley, Erica Pinigis, Liz Sexe, Marlene Skog, Amy Slater and Juan Carlos Díaz Vélez.
The new show, “Soles-stice,” centers around themes like “child-like exuberance in nature” and will involve interactive lighting, live music and skateboards. Tickets for performances on Thursday at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. cost $15 (a donation), and may be purchased online via isthmusdancecollective.org or onsite at 1156 Olin Turville Ct.
Through June 5
Founded in 2018, this relatively new Madison festival celebrates women in the arts at a variety of venues around the city. The theme for this year’s events is “Identity,” and artists will approach it from all directions.
Check out a jazz concert featuring the Ellen Rowe Jazz Trio at the Hamel Music Center, set for this Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. See a world premiere of Dana Pellebon and Deborah Hearst’s “Threads” at the Bartell Theatre on Friday, enjoy new chamber music at the First Unitarian Society on Saturday night, and laugh along with some women comics at Robinia Courtyard on Sunday evening at Robinia Courtyard. Events include a lecture and a panel discussion at Arts + Literature Laboratory as well.
For addresses, tickets (ranging from free to $25) and more specifics, visit lunartfestival.org/festival2022.
Friday, June 3-Sunday, June 12
“Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812”
Five years ago, folks flocked to this lively “War and Peace”-inspired musical on Broadway in part to see Josh Groban in a fat suit. In Madison, Capital City Theatre will focus on what was actually worth going for: the thrilling electropop music, written by Dave Malloy, and timeless story.
In “the Great Comet,” naïve Natasha Rostova is engaged to a soldier on the front lines and brand new to Moscow society. At first devoted to her absent fiancé, Natasha quickly falls for a rakish playboy and makes plans to elope with him instead.
Dramatic love affairs, a crazy troika driver and glamorous Russian costumes combine in a fully immersive production at Four Winds Farm, 5735 Adams Road in Fitchburg. The show sold out and has been adding performances; check for news and open tickets at capitalcitytheatre.org.
Friday, June 10-Sunday, June 26
Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society presents “Riches to Rags”
The irreverent chamber music group Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society, founded by flutist Stephanie Jutt and pianist Jeffrey Sykes in 1992, has left behind its residency at Overture Center for this season, a celebration of “Rags to Riches.”
Among the “incendiary artists” of 2022 are bass-baritone Timothy Jones, who performs June 10 at the Hamel Music Center in a concert that connects his professional career with Black spirituals he learned as a child. During the second week, Israeli violinist Carmit Zori will play and discuss sonatas by Beethoven and Schumann.
Other performances include “hidden gems” for cello and piano, an Afro-American Suite for flute, cello and piano by Undine Smith Moore, “unearthed” music by Rebecca Clarke and rags played by the New England Ragtime Ensemble.
Tickets cost $46.50-$52.50. Purchase three or more concerts and get a $6 per-ticket discount. See a full schedule with concert locations in Madison (the Collins Hall in the Hamel Music Center, 740 University Ave.) and the Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., at bachdancing.org.
Tuesday-Sunday, June 14-19
“Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations”
Get ready, ’cause here it comes! The “Temptations” jukebox musical was sure to be a hit on tour from the minute it premiered in 2017. Featuring famous characters like Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross and the titular Motown superstars, “Ain’t Too Proud” follows a quartet of singers from Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
With songs like “I Can’t Get Next To You,” “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” “Shout,” “Gloria” and “If You Don’t Know Me By Now,” it’ll probably be hard not to sing along in Overture Hall.
Performances at 201 State St. run Tuesday through Sunday evenings with matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets cost $25-$129 before fees, and running time is about 2 hours and 30 minutes. Visit overture.org for more information.