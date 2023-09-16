Don’t underestimate the power of an animated Australian Blue Heeler puppy. Tim Sauers did, and Madison families proved him wrong.
“We just did Bluey for four shows in August in Overture Hall — that was unheard of, a little risky,” said Sauers, chief artistic experiences officer at Overture Center for the Arts. “And what did we do, 7,200 tickets? That’s impressive.”
“Bluey’s Big Play” was technically part of the current season (2023-24), but it reflects something Sauers talks about a lot — putting up the right show in the right theater at the right time.
Overture Center’s 2022-23 season stats reveal an audience that likes new musicals, has an affection for David Spade and Weird Al Yankovic, and loves tribute bands and nostalgia acts.
“As you see in this past season we just had … everybody’s still in ‘entertainment mode.’ We want to be entertained,” Sauers said. “Heavy stuff isn’t sitting well with people across the country.”
Overture ticket sales data provided to the Cap Times includes paid tickets. It does not include removed seats or comp tickets for special guests, tour VIPs, promotions or press.
Dispatches from Broadway
It’s not surprising to see first-time-in-town national Broadway tours like “Six” and “Hadestown” outsell a third visit of “Hamilton.” Yet how well a show does during a Madison run goes beyond how good it is, how popular it has been in other cities, or how fresh that show might be to this mid-size market.
For example, Overture director of ticketing Jess Schuknecht noted that “Pretty Woman” (arguably the worse show) did better than the musical adaptation of “Tootsie” in part because of where it fell on the season. Granted, Sauers said, “Tootsie” didn’t find much traction anywhere it went.
“(‘Pretty Woman’) had the advantage of being the first official show on our season,” Schuknecht said. “People that had season tickets were like, ‘Great, I’m ready for the season, I’m excited to go see it.’
“‘Tootsie’ was in the middle of June. At that point you’re getting out of school and vacations are coming. Unless you’re really excited about it, that’s an easier one to (skip).”
Similarly, the pop-inflected musical comedy “Mean Girls” likely would have sold a bit better if it hadn’t moved twice.
“Three things worked against ‘Mean Girls,’” Schuknecht said. “It got rescheduled from January because the cast got COVID. It moved to the end of August, two weeks after we had two weeks of ‘Hamilton,’ and right when school is going back.
“And then we had to have a Thursday matinee because of Labor Day, so there was no Sunday night show.”
Sauers noted that the sales percentage for “Mean Girls,” 90.54% of available seats, was still impressive. “Come From Away,” another three-time-rescheduled show, also did surprisingly well.
Certain shows, like “Disney’s The Lion King,” have a renewing audience.
“‘The Lion King’ is like Kids in the Rotunda,” Sauers said, referencing free Overture Center family friendly shows on Saturdays. David Landau opens the 2023-24 season on Oct. 7.
“Each generation has seen it and goes through it, and they want to share that with the next generation down. That’s the model of ‘The Lion King,’ why we have it back every so many years.
“We are a big family town,” Sauers added. “There’s lots of young people with kids. And Madisonians take their kids everywhere to have experiences. … If there’s something family oriented, it does well.”
David Spade, Weird Al and Freddy Mercury
Sauers can usually predict when a show will do well in Overture Hall, but David Spade’s popularity in January did surprise him a little. He attributed the comedian’s top-selling spot, with 2,222 tickets sold for just one night in Overture Hall, in part to the connection with the late Chris Farley, a Madison native. Spade and Farley were an iconic comedy duo in the 1990s.
Schuknecht said children bring their parents to Weird Al Yankovic, whose parody songs draw a generation-crossing mix of young kids and older folks who’ve been fans for 30-plus years. Weird Al sold 2,191 tickets, barely edging out two nights of the fifth “Harry Potter” movie with a live score played by members of the Madison Symphony Orchestra.
“I brought my eldest kid (to Weird Al) like two stops ago and they weren’t even the biggest fan, but they got to watch the show and have fun,” Schuknecht said. “It was great. There were a lot of families there, which was fun to see.”
Other Overture Hall top sellers included the “Hip Hop Nutcracker,” which boasted 2,192 tickets sold for the weekend after Thanksgiving, Bonnie Raitt and the a cappella group Straight No Chaser, a perennial holiday favorite.
Capitol Theater seats 1,089 at max capacity, and One Night of Queen featuring Gary Mullen as Freddy Mercury sold 1,070 of them. Mullen has been impersonating Mercury for over two decades, and Madisonians have been coming out to see his tribute show for nearly 15 years.
“It’s like going to see any of these nostalgic artists now,” Sauers said, noting that for years, Overture brought in Gordon Lightfoot and he sold 800-900 tickets each time.
“They’re reliving their Queen days,” Sauers said. “That’s one of the great things art does. It calls you back to that time, and you remember.”
Other top sellers in the Capitol Theater included the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, a novelty bagpipe band that does not necessarily play RHCP covers but does have many genuine fans, and Lyle Lovett with John Hiatt. Pianist George Winston played for the last time in Madison — he died in June.
The National Geographic Live series of explorers and photographers has perennially sold well in the Capitol Theater, but for various reasons, that won’t be coming back for 2023-24. Instead Overture will present the Changemaker speaker series, which opens with NASA engineer Kobie Boykins on Sept. 19.
“Sales are pretty good,” Sauers said. “September’s tricky — August is a better selling month than September. That third, fourth week of August, the whole mindset starts to shift … once we get that frost, ticket sales will rise.”
Subscriptions to the Broadway series are sitting at 9,080 subscribers, up from about 7,800. Sauers said arts centers don’t include the first year “Hamilton” came through (9,976 subscribers). That show broke records.
He noted that the national subscriber age has been skewing a little younger.
“I think about family programming all the time when I’m putting seasons together,” Sauers said. “We had Disney Junior Live, it was a touring commercial show. It was a Friday at six o’clock, and we did 70% capacity. It was this dance party.
“All these people coming out on a Friday at six o’clock! I was like, ‘I love you.’”