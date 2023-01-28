On Friday, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra invited violinist Alexander Sitkovetsky for a unique performance that juxtaposed Antonio Vivaldi’s famous “The Four Seasons” with Astor Piazzolla’s “Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas,” often translated as “The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires” (“porteña” refers to someone from a port city, such as Buenos Aires). Impressively, Sitkovensky gave a marathon performance as the soloist in both works.
A pioneering performer and composer of tango, Piazzolla originally scored his “Four Seasons” for his quintet, which featured the composer on the bandoneon, an accordion-like instrument of which Piazzolla was a virtuoso. Though the four short pieces were composed separately from 1965 to 1969, the composer began to perform them as a set.
In the 1990s, Russian composer Leonid Desyatnikov arranged the work for solo violin and orchestra. Along with giving each movement a three-section structure similar to the three-movement structure of Vivaldi’s concerti, the arranger added direct references to the earlier composition. The differences between how the northern and southern hemispheres experience the seasons, though, was taken to account, so that, for example, quotations of Vivaldi’s “Winter” appear in Piazzolla’s “Verano” (“Summer”). For a listener acquainted with Vivaldi’s work, these musical Easter eggs are a fun way to draw a connection between pieces composed over two centuries apart.
In Desyatnikov’s arrangement, much of the original bandoneon part was translated into a demanding solo violin part, which Sitkovetsky executed with excitement and gusto. During the cadenza of the “Otoño” (“Autumn”) movement, the soloist made ample use of the violin’s full range and, for an extended moment, rendered sweet the very highest register of the instrument. Then in the “Invierno” (“Winter”) movement, Sitkovetsky charged the nearly romantic melody with penetrating energy that cut through the concert hall. Displaying a unique mastery of extended techniques and a keen sense of rhythm, Sitkovetsky’s performance was extraordinary.
Beyond the violin part, Piazzolla’s work is demanding of the orchestra. The intricate cross rhythms and syncopated patterns originally intended for a quintet can be difficult to translate to an orchestral setting, and the groove of a small ensemble is hard to recapture in a large one. During the WCO’s performance, the basses in particular had difficulty keeping up with the piece’s rhythmic demands, and early during the first movement, “Verano” (“Summer”), Maestro Andrew Sewell, looking at the lower string section, stopped the ensemble and restarted the piece. This just goes to show that even the best players need a musical “mulligan” sometimes.
The concert closer, Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons,” is as exciting now as it ever was. Accompanying the concerti, Vivaldi wrote programmatic sonnets for each season that relate directly to the music. If you listen closely, you can hear birds chirping and dogs barking, among other sounds of the seasons.
Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” was much more in the WCO’s wheelhouse. The ensemble remained tight throughout, even during the rapid rhythms of the quicker movements. A highlight occurred during “Spring,” when concertmaster Suzanne Beia played in duet with Sitkovetsky. The two seemed in lockstep in tone and rhythm, and the result was a beautifully sonorous moment.
Animated and enthusiastic, Sitkovetsky danced around the stage throughout the performance of Vivaldi’s concerti, digging into his solo lines and playing along with the orchestra when the solo line was tacet. His impressive ability to play the quickest passages cleanly and smoothly was second only to his delicate and thoughtful treatment of the slower passages. Although the WCO did not pause between seasons for applause, the finale of “Summer” was so exciting and so well executed by the soloist that the audience could not hold back and gave a standing ovation before letting the ensemble proceed to “Autumn.”
Though the concert’s opener, Michael Tippet’s “Little Suite for Strings,” did not fit the theme of seasonal pieces, it was a lovely start to the concert. The piece was originally composed in 1946 to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the Jacques String Orchestra. It is a short work, but it is full of riveting musical moments.
With no break between movements (attacca), the work has a continuous flow, yet each movement has its own distinctive character. As Maestro Sewell mentioned before the concert, each movement highlights a particular interval. The second movement, a fugue, for example, makes ample use of the interval of a seventh. And the finale features prominently a fourth. Though these features may not be obviously audible for a listener, they provide a noticeable coherence to each movement.