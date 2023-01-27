You’ve heard of “12 Angry Men”? Meet the 10 angry women of “Women Talking.”
Sidney Lumet’s 1957 film “12 Angry Men” focused on the members of a jury trying to decide the fate of a teenage defendant. Similarly, Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” features a group of women in intense conversation, also trying to agree on a verdict. On trial? Men.
Furious, poignant and thoughtful, the Oscar-nominated “Women Talking” is one of the best films of the year and cements Polley’s status as one of the most interesting filmmakers working today. It opens Friday in Madison theaters at Marcus Point.
Adapted from a novel by Miriam Toews that was inspired by a true story, “Women Talking” is presented as an act of “wild female imagination” in the opening titles. The film opens in the aftermath of a group of horrific attacks on the women of a Mennonite colony, the victims beaten and raped repeatedly in the middle of the night. The women woke up, bruised and battered, but with no memory of the attacks.
The male leaders of the colony at first dismissed the women’s claims, even accusing some of them of witchcraft. But the truth comes out that some of the men were drugging and assaulting the women at night. And still, the male leaders of the colony do nothing, and order the women to forgive the perpetrators.
So the women have decided to act, voting in secret on whether to leave the colony, to stay and fight, or do nothing. In an ironic piece of casting, Frances McDormand, who normally portrays characters who would be in the “stay and fight” camp, defends the men and urges them to do nothing. But she has few followers, and the other women are split on whether to leave or fight.
So 10 women in the colony, representing a variety of viewpoints and generations, gather in a barn in secret to come to a decision. It’s as if these horrific crimes have forced a gap in the patriarchal system they live under, a narrow space where they finally have agency to breathe and speak and act for themselves.
The performances among the actresses are fantastic, as each women lends a different perspective to the debate. Claire Foy’s Salome burns with righteous rage, while Rooney Mara’s Ona (who is pregnant with one of the men’s children) is strangely serene. Jessie Buckley’s Mariche, whose husband is widely suspected of being one of the assailants, seethes with bitter contempt at the women, as if having internalized the misogyny.
There’s also one man in the barn, a kindly schoolteacher named August (Ben Whishaw), who takes the minutes for the meeting. Because the women were never taught how to read or write.
“Women Talking” obviously resonates with the #MeToo movement, and raises important questions about where that movement goes. But the issues it raises are also eternal ones, of oppression and power, of forgiveness and mercy. And, above all, it remains humane and empathetic to all of its characters, even those who might be the least deserving.
For a film that is mostly about talking, Polley keeps “Women Talking” a visually arresting movie. The barn is bathed in an austere white light, not so much harsh as revealing, as the women tell their stories and reveal their hearts. As they move toward a decision, color suffuses the screen, and the ultimate message of the film is a hopeful one.
As one elder woman in the group, Agata (Judith Ivey) puts it, “Let’s absorb this pain. Let’s digest it. Let’s process it into fuel.”