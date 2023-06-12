The McCarthy Era, the civil rights struggle in the 1960s, the history of Indigenous people in Wisconsin — the stories told in the new PBS Wisconsin documentary, “Wisconsin Pride,” are in some ways very familiar to students of state history.
The difference is that “Wisconsin Pride” looks at the stories of LGBTQ+ people within that history who were often overlooked or deliberately hidden. Along with Sen. Joe McCarthy’s “Red Scare” came a “lavender scare” targeting gay people, including students and faculty at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The civil rights and antiwar movement of the ’60s included a fight for gay rights that later would put Wisconsin at the vanguard of the nation. And those Indigenous communities have a word, “Two-Spirit,” to describe people in the tribe who “possessed both a masculine and feminine spirit.”
As the late R. Richard “Dick” Wagner says in the two-hour documentary, “We’ve been here all along, and nobody knew it.”
That looks to change with PBS Wisconsin’s big rollout of the documentary for Pride Month. “Wisconsin Pride” can be viewed online on PBS Wisconsin’s website and on the PBS app, and will have its broadcast premiere on Tuesday, June 20.
In addition, the film is screening in theaters around the state, including at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave., with several people featured in the film in attendance. The event is free, but advance registration is required.
“It’s about reaching communities and promoting communal experiences, and trying to make connections and try to foster experiences that are beyond just sort of a passive viewing,” “Wisconsin Pride” producer Andy Soth said.
The film mixes archival footage, photographs and modern-day interviews to show how LGBTQ+ history is Wisconsin history. Among the topics covered in the film, many of them compelling enough to warrant their own documentaries, are:
–The Haresfoot Club, a UW theater company nicknamed “the Wisconsin idea in drag,” which was shut down by UW-Madison officials amid a wave of discrimination against gay students and faculty in the 1950s and 1960s known as “the purge”
–The fight for gay rights in Wisconsin, culminating in Gov. Lee Dreyfus signing the the first gay rights legislation in the nation into law in 1982
–The Black Nite Brawl, a 1961 incident where a group of sailors on leave clashed with the denizens of a Milwaukee gay bar, in an uprising that presaged the more-publicized 1969 Stonewall Riots
–Profiles of individual trailblazers from across the state, including George Poage, a gay man from La Crosse who became the first African American Olympic medalist
“We wanted a diversity of representation, sure,” Soth said. “But we also wanted a timeline, and we wanted to have stories build on each other. And we wanted to really interact and intersect with the history that most of us are familiar with.”
The roadmap for “Wisconsin Pride” was the work of the late Wagner, the gay rights leader and author who wrote two books on Wisconsin LGBTQ+ history, “We’ve Been Here All Along” and “Coming Out, Moving Forward.”
Wagner, who died in 2021 at the age of 78, appears often in “Wisconsin Pride” to offer his insights. Soth said the production team was lucky enough to interview Wagner for two days in February 2020, just before the pandemic hit.
Also interviewed for the film were Scott Seyforth, the UW-Madison resident life assistant director who founded the Madison LGBTQ Archive, and UW-Madison assistant history professor Ashley Brown.
Soth said the contributions of organizations like the Madison LGBTQ Archive and the private collections of activists were invaluable in bringing the stories to the screen. Soth said it was a revelation for him to dig into those archives and find archival videos and original documents that brought the people and their stories in the movie to life.
“What a great debt we owe to the passion of these individuals who decided on their own pretty much to preserve this history,” Soth said. “It’s kind of an extension of the passion of these people who are really on the frontlines of the efforts for gay rights.”
The release of “Wisconsin Pride '' comes as some conservative politicians and parents want to limit whose histories can be taught in schools or available in libraries, with a wave of state laws targeting LGBTQ+ communities in particular.
While the production of “Wisconsin Pride” predates those controversies, the stories told in “Wisconsin Pride” put today’s headlines in the historical context of a long history of struggle for equal rights.
“History informs the present,” Soth said. “We’re not out there stating an opinion on the issues of the day. But to the degree that recognizing these stories can inform today’s discussions, that’s really the role that we see history doing.”