Before he became a filmmaker, Romanian writer-director Bogdan George Apetri spent a year as a criminal defense attorney. He now considers it good training.
Not just because it gave him insight into law enforcement, which plays a major role in his latest two films, “Unidentified” and “Miracle,” but also because he learned how to be nonjudgmental toward his characters, both good and bad. And some are very, very bad.
“You have to be on their side, and genuinely so,” Apetri said. “We don’t judge our characters. We have to find in ourselves those bright and dark spots.”
Apetri brought “Unidentified” and “Miracle,” his second and third feature films, for back-to-back screenings at the Wisconsin Film Festival on Wednesday and Thursday. The films, shot simultaneously in the summer of 2019, represent the first two thirds of a trilogy, with some characters in one film reappearing in the other.
“Unidentified” begins like a taut police thriller, as a detective named Florin (Bogdan Farcas) becomes obsessed with a series of arsons at local hotels that killed two night-shift workers. It only gradually becomes clear that the detective is less interested in solving the case than using it for his own nefarious hidden agenda, which is only revealed at the end of the film.
Apetri said writing “Unidentified” was a challenge in that Florin has already decided on his plan before the movie starts, rather than making his fateful decision onscreen.
“When we start the movie, we’re very late in the process,” he said. “We’re just watching an infernal machine unveiling itself.”
“Miracle” takes an even more audacious turn. For the first half, the camera follows a young woman at a monastery (Ioana Bugarin) who goes into town on a mysterious errand. Just when we think the movie centers on a difficult choice she has to make, a sudden and brutal scene midway through upends the film, and we end up following a different character (who we saw in the background of “Unidentified”) for the film’s second half.
Apetri’s films combine the neo-realism and naturalistic performances that are hallmarks of recent Romanian films like “The Death of Mr. Lazarescu” with grab-you-by-the-lapels plotting that, as programmer Jim Healy pointed out, flirt with or subvert genre conventions.
In “Miracle,” Apetri experimented with longer takes (there are only 42 separate shots in the two hour film, including one 16-minute single take). For that brutal scene, which also takes several unbroken minutes, a sudden storm erupted while filming, the thunderclaps and high winds illustrating the horror of the events unfolding on the screen.
“It was freeing to me as a director,” Apetri said of those longer takes. “I opened myself up to the unpredictability of the world.”
Apetri said he is writing the screenplay for the third movie in the trilogy, which will center on a nun seen briefly at the start of “Miracle.” When it’s released, likely sometime in 2024, he promised to bring it to Madison.