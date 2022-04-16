The eight-day 2022 Wisconsin Film Festival wrapped up Thursday, the first in-person event for the festival since 2019. Here are a few capsule reviews of movies I didn’t get a chance yet to write about. You can check out the rest of my coverage on my writer page.
“One Second” — The new film by master Chinese director Zhang Yimou (“Raise the Red Lantern,” “Shadow”) was booked at the last minute to play the festival. Good thing too, because Yimou’s film is an ode to the power of gathering together to watch movies — even if that power isn’t always a positive one.
The film takes place in 1975 China, somewhere deep in the desert. An escaped political prisoner (Zhang Yi) arrives in a backwater town where the only respite from poverty is the occasional visit by a touring movie projectionist, nicknamed “Mr. Movie” (Fan Wei). The prisoner misses the screening of the 1964 propaganda film “Heroic Sons and Daughters,” but catches an orphaned teenage girl (Liu Haocun) trying to steal a reel of film.
The first half of “One Second” has sort of a Wile E. Coyote-Road Runner comic energy, as the prisoner and the orphan play a game of “keep away” across the desert, each trying to get control of the dusty reel. For the prisoner, the reason for having the film is personal, but for the orphan, it’s practical.
Eventually, the film is returned to Mr. Movie in the next town, and “One Second” shifts from comedy into poignant drama. Yimou shows how movies can bring communities together — but are also a potent tool of government propaganda to those same communities.
In a real-world twist that seems like it could only happen in a movie, the original world premiere of “One Second” in 2019 was scuttled by Chinese government censors, who spent the last two years re-cutting it to their satisfaction. We’ll never know how much of Yimou’s original vision remains on the screen, but “One Second” is still an affecting film, even if it reminds us not to believe everything we see in the flickering light.
“The Servant” — The description of this 1963 British drama, directed by Wisconsin native Joseph Losey and adapted for the screen by famed playwright Harold Pinter, seems like it will be a tidy class-system drama in the vein of “The Remains of the Day.” In fact, it’s much more upsetting and unhinged.
A bored, rich young man named Tony (James Fox in his first role) hires a manservant named Barrett (Dirk Bogarde) to take care of his new London townhouse. At first, Barrett seems like the perfect, obsequious servant, tending to Tony’s every need and even offering his lonely boss a bit of male companionship.
It becomes clear to the audience before it does to Tony that Barrett has more nefarious designs on Tony, especially when he convinces Tony to hire a woman claiming to be Barrett’s sister (Sarah Miles) to be his live-in maid. Using a mix of seduction, alcohol and mind games, Tony’s two “servants” gradually take over the household. Tony’s fianceé Susan (Wendy Craig) is the only one who sees the power grab going on, but the besotted Tony won’t listen.
By the third act, Barrett and Tony seem locked in a queasily symbiotic relationship that will lead them both, willingly, to ruin. Pinter’s dialogue is precise and unsettling, and Losey and cinematographer Douglas Slocombe (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”) make exquisite use of the mirrors and shadows of Tony’s home to turn a luxurious bachelor pad into an oppressive, claustrophobic prison. In other words, maybe it’s better to wash your own dishes.
The film looked fantastic in a new 4K restoration from Rialto Pictures.
“The Lady in the Car With Glasses and a Gun” — Or “The Lady With Three Things,” as Rita Belda, Sony Pictures Entertainment's vice president of asset management, film restoration, and digital mastering, would refer to it as she worked on the restoration of this swinging 1970 thriller.
Samantha Eggar stars as Dany, the titular “Lady,” a secretary at a British ad agency in Paris who agrees to drive the convertible owned by her boss (Oliver Reed) home from the airport. On a whim, she decides to take the car on a whirlwind trip down to the French Riviera.
At first, the movie is a gorgeous travelogue of the times, from the ‘60s outfits to the cars to the picturesque cafes and hotels of a bygone French era. But then, little odd things start happening, as strangers she meets along the way swear they’ve seen her and the car before. Heading in the other direction.
For the longest time, I wondered if the film would even bother to explain the mysteries, or coast along on dream logic. But an explanation does come, in the form of a very lengthy flashback at the movie’s climax that puts all the puzzle pieces together.
It hangs together, but “Lady” is more effective as a sunny artifact of the era, especially with the sharp restoration supervised by Belda. The film is not available on any streaming sites or on DVD/Blu-ray, so it was a real treat to spend a couple of hours on the Riviera in its company.