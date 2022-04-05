Director Ham Tran didn’t have many influences in Vietnamese cinema when he was shooting his family science fiction film “Maika” in the port city of Da Nang.
Like, exactly zero. While Vietnamese audiences tend to flock to horror movies, “Maika” is literally the first sci-fi movie ever made in the Southeast Asian nation.
“The genre is not popular,” said Tran, who lived in Saigon until his family emigrated to the United States when he was eight years old. “I remember we went to the ‘Star Wars’ premiere, and it was in an IMAX theater, and we were one of four people there. Vietnam just doesn’t get sci-fi. Part of it is that they don’t identify with something that is so far removed out in space.
But “Maika” has found success both in Vietnam and internationally. It premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival and will get an American theatrical release in June from Well Go USA, who also distributed Tran’s last film, “Bitcoin Heist.”
Before then, Tran brings “Maika” to screen at the Wisconsin Film Festival at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday in the Union South Marquee Theater, 1208 W. Dayton St. Because Sundance was virtual this year, it will be the first time Tran sees his film in a theater with a paying audience. Tickets cost $12.
The journey to make “Maika” was a long one, and included overcoming Vietnamese audiences’ reluctance to watch sci-fi movies as well as a typhoon and a global pandemic. Tran has hopped across genres in his filmography, from historical drama (“Journey from the Fall,”) to horror (“Hollow”) to thriller (“Bitcoin Heist”).
Part of the reason he moves from genre to genre is that Tran is known as “the film doctor” in Vietnamese cinema, coming in to rescue dozens of films in the editing room.
“I fix a lot of films in the editing, because they have a lot of first-time directors who don’t know what they’re doing,” Tran said. “Making a film in Vietnam is like making instant noodles. Once the script is ready, in six months they shoot it, they edit and they release it. It’s a good and a bad thing.”
Many films Tran has performed emergency surgery on are romantic comedies, a popular genre in Vietnam. He has grown bored of that genre and wanted to do something different in his own films.
“Maika” follows an 8-year-old boy (Truong Phu) who is grieving the loss of his mother to cancer when he discovers an extraterrestrial being who takes the form of a young girl (Chu Diep Anh). The two kids becomes friends, and the boy becomes determined to help the alien return home. The film balances tender emotion and zippy spectacle, and has a vibrant color palette that will be entrancing to young viewers.
While the plot has obvious connections to “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” its origins actually lie in a 1970s Czech TV miniseries that became an unexpected hit in Vietnam. Movie theaters there in the 1980s and ‘90s used to screen episodes of the show and charge admission. Producers approached Tran with the idea of reviving the concept as a feature film, now that the kids who watched the original show have grown up and become parents themselves.
Tran spent eight months working on a first draft of the screenplay. Then, in classic “instant noodle” fashion, producers rushed the film into production, forcing him to rewrite as he was shooting.
He began shooting in August 2019, only to have to shut down for the start of typhoon season. Six months later, the crew resumed shooting in February 2020 — only to be shut down again because of COVID-19, forcing the production to not only be delayed a few months but to change filming locations.
Post-production took another year. By August 2021, Tran said, he was pretty burnt out on the project.
“My producers were like, ‘Let’s submit it to Sundance,’” Tran said. “I was like, ‘Come on, it’s a kids’ movie.' But Sundance loved it. It was sort of a shot in the arm for everybody because we were so tired of the film, and the investors were furious. It was like a booster shot for everybody.”
Tran, who is next working on a horror film anthology and a horror feature, said it’s gratifying to see “Maika” get so much attention after such a long and arduous filmmaking process. He’s especially happy to see that film festivals like Sundance and Wisconsin, which has had a “Big Screens, Little Folks” section for years, is opening up to films made for children.
“I was really shocked with all the different festivals that we were accepted into, and they’re mostly children’s film festivals,” Tran said. “I thought that was so great. Kids also need to be exposed to new things, and content from all over the world.”