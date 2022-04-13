Being Robert Fripp’s guitar tech sounds like being Gordon Ramsay’s knife sharpener. Fripp, who founded the legendary prog-rock band King Crimson over a half-century ago, may be as well known for his difficult reputation as for his guitar prowess.
Fripp has been the only constant member of the band over 53 years, as other players have rotated in and out (and sometimes back in again), as personal friction with Fripp caused them to quit or be fired.
But don’t you believe it, says Biff Blumfumgagnge, the longtime Madison musician (The Gomers) who has traveled the world as Fripp’s guitar tech for the last 17 years. “Luckily, I get along with Robert,” Blumfumgagnge said Monday night at a Wisconsin Film Festival screening of a new documentary, “In the Court of the Crimson King.”
“He’s like a Fig Newton. Crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside.”
“Crimson King,” directed by Toby Amies, backs up that case that Fripp has at least mellowed a bit in his old age, his acidic wit deployed more often to tickle than to wound. The reason, Fripp says in the film, is that it’s only since 2013, with the band’s current lineup, he has not been “utterly miserable” playing with King Crimson.
Amies logged thousands of miles on tour with the band in 2019 and 2020. The result reminds me of the Rush documentary, “Beyond the Lighted Stage,” which also peeked behind the curtain of a band considered to be rock gods by their devoted fan base, and found funny, flawed human beings instead of deities. That they struggle with insecurity and self-doubt, that they have regrets, and that they still strive to improve themselves as musicians (Fripp practices four to five hours a day) and as human beings makes them more admirable, not less.
With his tailored waistcoat and stern headmaster’s gaze, Fripp is clearly the sun around which the other musicians revolve. But each of the other musicians (including three drummers) seems to have figured out a place for themselves artistically and personally. There’s a lot of backstage humor in the film, especially when Fripp good-naturedly ribs Amies about his questions, and a few moments of poignancy.
Former King Crimson singer Adrian Belew comes across like a jilted ex-lover as he expresses his rue at being pushed out of the band. And drummer Bill Reiflin, who had Stage 4 colon cancer during filming and died in 2020, talks matter-of-factly about spending his remaining days as a member of King Crimson. And there’s an extraordinary moment when the usually restrained Fripp pauses in the middle of an answer for a full minute, as two tears roll silently down his cheeks. He’s a fascinating figure.
Blumfumgagnge’s entry into the world of King Crimson actually came through Belew, when he offered to tune Belew’s guitar when The Gomers opened for Belew’s band The Bears in Madison some 20 years ago. After a couple of tours working for Belew, he moved over to handling Fripp’s guitars.
Blumfumgagnge said that hearing King Crimson music for several hours a day can be a little overwhelming (“You know how sometimes you wake up with a song in your head? It’s like that all the time.”) But he said being a part of the band has inspired his own music. “It made me want to do more crazy stuff and be less afraid of technology.”
Asked by an audience member if he had a good story to tell about Fripp, Blumfumgagnge pointed to the screen. “Nah. You just saw a good story about him.”
The Wisconsin Film Festival continues Thursday at AMC Madison 6. The full schedule is at wifilmfest.org.