If you’re a fan of Nicolas Cage, this year’s Wisconsin Film Festival gives you a lot to sink your fake plastic Dracula teeth into.
On Saturday night of the festival, which runs through Thursday, an audience at UW-Madison’s Shannon Hall got a sneak preview of “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” in which Cage plays an exaggerated version of himself, winking at some of his most memorable films and at the myths that have sprung up around the iconic and eccentric actor.
And on Sunday night, the festival showed a 35mm print at the Chazen Museum of Art of one of his most eccentric performances, 1987’s “Vampire’s Kiss,” starring Cage as a Manhattan publishing bro who becomes convinced he’s a vampire. The screening was introduced by Keith Phipps, the former Madisonian who was editor of the A.V. Club, The Dissolve and now co-creator with Scott Tobias of the film newsletter The Reveal.
Phipps’ new book is “Age of Cage,” which looks at how the ups and downs of Cage’s 40-year career have reflected and defied the evolution of American movies during that period.
Phipps said he got the idea for the book after watching Cage’s wild and wounded performance in the 2018 horror film “Mandy,” playing a grieving husband who wreaks bloody revenge against the cultist biker gang who killed his wife. The film is one of a string of low-budget genre movies, most of which went direct to video, that Cage made in the last decade to deal with well-publicized financial troubles. But where another veteran actor might have phoned in his performance to cash a paycheck, Cage almost always commits to even the flimsiest role.
“Here was someone who was still bringing it, still giving his all to his performance,” Phipps said. “There was a whole story there, not just of an actor and his films, but how those films fit into, or outside of, the Hollywood machinery.”
Cage really goes for broke in “Vampire’s Kiss,” staggering around Manhattan in a bloodstained suit, fake fangs in his mouth, as a man convinced he has been bitten by a vampire club girl (Jennifer Beals). As Cage moaned and wailed on screen, he drew chuckles from the crowd at the Chazen Museum of Art.
But the performance is also genuinely disturbing and even tragic. Cage has said he drew on the German Expressionist films his father showed him (especially “Nosferatu”) in playing the part, and said “Vampire’s Kiss” laid the groundwork for more bizarre performances to come, such as in “Face/Off.”
“He referred to this as his laboratory, where he performed experiments that he would draw on for the rest of his career,” Phipps said.
The Cage match will continue beyond the film festival, as the UW Cinematheque will show several of his early films, including “Valley Girl” (April 22), Joel and Ethan Coen’s “Raising Arizona” (April 29) and David Lynch’s “Wild at Heart” (May 6).
Lesser-known Cage performances that Phipps recommended audiences seek out included the 2003 con artist drama “Matchstick Men” and the the 2017 horror comedy “Mom and Dad.” But, as someone who took a deep dive into the Cage catalog to write his book, Phipps said it’s hard to go wrong.
“If you’re going to be spending a year watching performances by one actor, you’re not going to get bored watching Nicolas Cage,” he said.
The Wisconsin Film Festival continues through Thursday at AMC Madison 6. Visit wifilmfest.org for a full schedule.