Documentary filmmaker Nina Burstein could have gone anywhere in the world looking for subject matter.
Instead, she went home.
Her debut documentary, “Charm Circle,” is a humorous and harrowing look at the complicated struggles of her own family, named (somewhat but not entirely ironically) after the Queens street on which she grew up. The film premiered Tuesday night at the Wisconsin Film Festival with an encore showing Wednesday, with Burstein in attendance.
The film feels like an act of personal archaeology, and not just because the Burstein family home now seems to be in ruins, with crumbling walls and trash littered throughout every room. Burstein digs through home movies and revealing interviews with her parents to chart how they got where they are.
Uri, Burstein’s father, is an acerbic character who lobs a barrage of verbal darts — some affectionate, others not so much — at her mother, Raya. Raya, who has a history of mental health issues that included hospitalizations during Burstein’s youth, endures her husband’s outbursts silently. She later confesses to the camera that she goes “to Venus” in her head when he’s on a tear.
The loose arc of the film follows Burstein’s sister Adina’s decision to enter into a polyamorous marriage, which angers Uri on religious grounds. There’s a lot of pain in this family, but a lot of love as well, and it’s striking how much of both Burstein’s camera captures in 80 frank and revealing minutes. She never excuses her parents, but never condemns them either.
In a post-show Q&A with artistic director Mike King, Burstein said she didn’t have difficulties getting her parents to open up on camera. Quite the opposite, in fact.
“They’re too open!” she said. “They love being on camera. It was a great collaboration. They just told their story the way it was.”
Burstein said her camera ended up being a great facilitator in the family, giving her an excuse to ask the questions she never asked, to spark the conversations that had laid buried for years. At the end of the film, the couple finally move out of the family home, which feels like a hopeful note.
“It’s a journey that’s not over with,” Burstein said of her parents.
The Wisconsin Film Festival continues through Thursday at AMC Madison 6. The full schedule is at wifilmfest.org.