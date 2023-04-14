If the Wisconsin Film Festival seems a little daunting to you, with 160 films crammed into eight days, director of operations Ben Reiser knows just how you feel.
At the opening night of the 25th annual festival at Shannon Hall on Thursday night, Reiser recalled attending his first festival in 2008 and being greeted in the lobby of the Orpheum Theater by a nice, friendly woman he assumed was a volunteer.
To his surprise, he saw the woman later bound on stage to introduce herself as the festival’s director, Meg Hamel.
“I always think to myself, ‘What would Meg Hamel do?’” Reiser told the crowd, which included Hamel among them. “I try to abide by her rules and wisdom.”
While festival leadership and locations have changed multiple times since the event started in 1999, that friendly, unpretentious spirit still pervades the Wisconsin Film Festival. Other festivals may be bigger or more prestigious, and may attract bigger movie stars or directors. But the Madison event, put on by the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Communication Arts, has found its sweet spot and stuck to it.
That spirit is particularly evident this year, when the festival was faced with a crisis with the closing of its longtime off-campus home at AMC Madison 6 at Hilldale. Hilldale management stepped up and offered to let the festival use the shuttered theater for free during the its eight-day run.
“I used to like Hilldale,” festival director Kelley Conway said. “Now I love Hilldale.”
The Wisconsin Film Festival runs at three screens at the Hilldale Theater through next Thursday, and on campus at Shannon Hall, Union South, the Chazen Museum of Art and the UW Cinematheque through Sunday. The lineup is a familiar mix of independent movies, international features, Wisconsin-made premieres, short films, family films, documentaries and restored classics.
The festival usually kicks off with a single crowd-pleasing film on its opening night. It scored with “Luxembourg, Luxembourg,” a very funny and poignant comedy from Ukrainian director Antonio Lukich.
Rappers Amil and Ramil Nasirov play twin brothers Kolya and Vasya, who grew up idolizing their gangster father, a larger-than-life figure who could seemingly stop a freight train with a wave of his hand. Their dad ran off when they were young and Kolya and Vasya have grown up in both his shadow and his absence.
Kolya attempted to become a criminal like his pop, but ended up as a petty thief and drug dealer who had to take a day job as a bus driver to make ends meet. Vasya has opted for the straight and narrow, getting a job in law enforcement that earns him little respect from his peers or from his wife (Karina Cherchevych).
Word comes that their father is on his deathbed in Luxembourg, and the brothers resolve to travel there to say goodbye. I expected “Luxembourg, Luxembourg” to be more of a road movie, or at least spend more time in Luxembourg, but it mostly sits and wryly observes the sad-funny parallels of Kolya and Vasya’s different lives.
The film is full of visual wit and dry humor as the two hapless brothers navigate worlds that seem arrayed against them. The Nasirov brothers have the sad-eyed blankness of two Buster Keatons as they endure one humiliation after another, and watching the movie reminded me of the pleasures of seeing a good comedy in a crowded theater, where even the tiniest detail can trigger a big laugh.
The film gracefully moves into a more touching phase in its final act as the boys have to reckon with the man their father really was. “Luxembourg, Luxembourg” was inspired by Lukich’s own relationship with his father, and he dedicates the film “with love to his secrets, lies, and sentimental Bosnian music, which I never liked. Until now.”
Tickets for the festival are available at the theaters or online.