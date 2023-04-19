For 15 years, the Wisconsin natives behind the Found Footage Festival have toured the country presenting funny videos from workout tapes, public access shows, infomercials and more.
But the documentary about Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher, “Chop & Steele,” opens with a video clip that’s very serious — the video deposition of the pair after they were sued in federal court about a morning TV prank where they pretended to be celebrity strongmen.
Okay, the video is still pretty funny. Looking miserable in flannel, Pickett and Prueher field asinine questions from an attorney like “What is a strongman?” “A strong . . . man?” Pickett responds.
The lawsuit adds dramatic stakes to what is essentially a hilarious documentary. It chronicles how Pickett and Prueher got into the found-video business, and why, despite occasionally personal, financial and legal pressures, they intend to keep at it. “Chop & Steele” had two sold-our screenings Tuesday night at the former AMC Madison 6 movie theater as part of the Wisconsin Film Festival. It will be released in May on video-on-demand.
“They made a movie about us,” Prueher told the audience at the later show. “They’ve run out of ideas.”
“This movie took six years off my life,” Pickett said. “So you’d better f—-- like it.”
The film festival got into the found footage game before the movie by screening a remixed version of the infamous Nicole Kidman AMC Theaters “We come to this place” ad. With the vocals slowed down and the image corrupted, Kidman’s ad becomes the most terrifying horror film playing at the festival. While it looks like a lost artifact that festival volunteers might have unearthed, “The Ring”-style, while cleaning up the shuttered theater, it was in fact created by filmmaker Alex Jacobs.
“Chop & Steele” was directed by Ben Steinbauer, who also made “Winnebago Man,” a wonderful documentary about an RV salesman who became one of the Found Footage Festival’s biggest celebrities. “Chop & Steele” shows how Pickett, a Milton native, and Prueher, a Stoughton native, bonded in sixth grade over their love of bad videos and pranks, and turned that into a career, crisscrossing the country showing their favorite video clips to theaters.
They also had a side gig pranking morning TV shows, whose producers were too careless (or too sleepy) to properly vet the pair when they pretended to be chefs or exercise gurus. The clips of Prueher and Pickett smashing Easter baskets and snapping sticks in the name of fitness went viral. But one media conglomerate, Gray Media, wasn’t laughing, and sued them for fraud in 2017.
The lawsuit provides the narrative spine of the film, but “Chop & Steele” focuses less on the case and more on the career crossroads that the two friends find themselves at after 15 years of touring.
The two make sort of an odd couple pairing — Pickett doesn’t want to sell out and is happy to continue on the road forever, while Prueher is worried about his financial future and is considering a more traditional comedy career. Of course, as two men from Wisconsin, they never share their feelings with each other, and probably talk more openly to the camera than they ever do to each other.
With testimonial interviews from David Cross, Bobcat Goldthwait and fellow pranksters The Yes Men, “Chop & Steele” digs just enough into the real lives of Prueher and Pickett to give their story some emotional weight, without detracting from the laughs.
After the screening and a short Q&A, the duo mounted a mini-Found Footage Festival for the audience that included fan-remixed versions of the jingle from Jim’s Coins, a fellow Hilldale tenant. Prueher said they’ve received over 25 remixes from around the world, from punk to ska to sort of a "Tangerine Dream" cover, and store owner Jim Essence plans to hold a contest and give away a 140-year-old coin to the winner.
A 140-year-old coin? That could fund the legal fees for several more prank-related lawsuits to come.
The Wisconsin Film Festival continues through Thursday at Hilldale. The full schedule is available at wifilmfest.eventive.org.