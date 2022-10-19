On paper, “Andor” on Disney+ should represent everything that’s wrong with “Star Wars” right now. Instead of moving forward, Disney seems stuck a long, long time ago (1977-1983, specifically), trying to wring every ounce of nostalgia out of the original three films to make new properties like “Kenobi” and “The Book of Boba Fett.”
“Andor” could be the worst of this. It’s a spinoff of a movie (“Star Wars: Rogue One”) that was itself a spinoff, inspired by a single line of dialogue from the 1977 original.
Yet “Andor,” halfway through its first 12-episode season, has established itself as the best of Disney+’s “Star Wars” TV shows — only the first season of “The Mandalorian” comes close.
Key to its success, outside of its rich characterizations and immersive approach, is that the show refuses to recognize that it’s a spinoff. Try and find an Easter egg or other winking reference to another “Star Wars” film in an “Andor” episode and you’ll likely come up empty-handed. Showrunner Tony Gilroy (“Michael Clayton,” “Duplicity”) has built his own corner of a galaxy and refuses to let the rest of “Star Wars” inside.
Diego Luna reprises his role as Cassian Andor, who in “Rogue One” was a hard-bitten rebel fighter willing to ruthlessly kill (or die) to save the cause. At the start of “Andor,” he’s a hard-bitten street thief willing to ruthlessly kill to save himself. So how did he get from here to there?
Gilroy has created a richly detailed world where people have gotten used to the Empire’s oppression — having armed thugs kick down your door or a star destroyer orbiting your planet is routine, a fact of life. “Andor” spends a surprising amount of time looking at Empire interoffice politics, where middle management types undermine each other in the board room, fighting over the spoils from exploiting worlds under the Empire’s thumb.
The rebellion is more of an idea than a movement, held in secret by a few individuals like the mysterious stranger (a terrific Stellan Skarsgard) who invites Andor to join the movement, such as it is. Andor signs up largely because he’s out of other options, and the show charts his growth as he learns to live for something besides himself.
I love the show’s unhurried pace, telling an overarching story in self-contained three-episode arcs. Patient storytelling means that when the action comes, it’s thrilling and well-executed, such as Andor’s escape from the Imperial forces hunting him down in Episode 3, or the suspenseful heist of an Imperial payroll in Episode 6, the best of the season so far.
Unless my eye is fooled, “Andor” uses more real-world sets than the largely computer-generated environments of shows like “Boba Fett,” and the result is a grittier, more tactile show. Andor is an enigmatic character in Luna’s hands — even though we know how Andor will end up, we’re uncertain how he might act in a given situation. Will he put his own survival first, or the well-being of others?
Disney+ has confirmed a second season of “Andor,” and word is that the series will keep jumping forward in time as it follows Andor’s journey to become a Rebel martyr. I’m excited to see where it goes, with one caveat. I don’t want to see a teenage Han Solo or any other “fan service” connection to the original “Star Wars” series.
“Andor” can stand on its own two feet, and deserves to.
Also streaming: As a fan of sci-fi author William Gibson, I’m excited to see that Amazon has made a new series out of his novel “The Peripheral.” I’m also unsure how they’ll be able to pull it off.
“The Peripheral” toggles back and forth between two different futures — one in the near future, where humanity is grappling with the aftershocks of global climate change, and one in an alternate distant future, when life on Earth has transformed almost completely. When a link is established between the two eras, both timelines are threatened. I loved the book but found it hard to follow at times. I am looking forward to seeing how the TV show, premiered Wednesday, handles this.
After being in development for almost two decades, the TV version of Gregory David Roberts’ 1980 novel “Shantaram” finally premiered last Friday on Apple TV+. Charlie Hunnam plays a man who escapes an Australian prison and tries to lose himself in the streets of Mumbai, only to run afoul of a local crime lord.