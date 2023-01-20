The only question I had after watching Jesse Eisenberg’s “When You Finish Saving the World” is whether Julianne Moore’s character would live on the west or the east side of Madison.
Moore plays Evelyn Katz, who has gone from marching in the streets to running a domestic abuse shelter in her unnamed Indiana town. Evelyn is almost a conservative parody of a liberal do-gooder, someone who has devoted her life to helping others as a group while seemingly clueless on how to interact with them as individuals.
"When You Finish Saving the World" opens Friday in Madison theaters at Marcus Point and Marcus Palace.
Brittle and clenched, Evelyn sets everyone on edge when she enters a room. Even when she wishes an employee "happy birthday," it sounds like a microaggression.
Evelyn cannot relate to her teenage son, Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard), who has become a social media influencer of sorts, livestreaming drippy folk-rock songs for his 20,000 followers worldwide. (I remembered that number because Ziggy works it into every conversation.) Evelyn is dismissive of Ziggy’s musical dreams; when he offers to play his parents one of his new songs, she demurs: “We’re not really your target audience.”
In his debut as a writer-director, adapting his Audible audio drama of the same name, Eisenberg has a gift for tart dialogue. Willful mother and son butt heads over and over, but are more alike than they would dare admit. I’ve seen “World” described as a family drama, but to me it’s more of a bone-dry comedy. Eisenberg makes his characters such larger-and-more-annoying-than-life archetypes that their conflict doesn’t cut very deep.
Frustrated by her failure to connect with her son, Evelyn warms to Kyle, the good-hearted teenage son (Billy Blyk) of one of her shelter’s clients (Eleonore Hendricks). Soon, Evelyn is crossing the line by taking Kyle out to dinner and giving him college brochures, trying to recreate with someone else's son the relationship she wants with her own.
Meanwhile, Ziggy awkwardly tries to woo a politically active classmate, Lila (Alisha Boe), by pretending to care more about the world outside his bedroom studio than he does. Lila’s activist stridency reminds the viewer a lot of Ziggy’s mother. Clearly, both Ziggy and Evelyn are looking for surrogates to receive the affection they won’t give each other.
Eisenberg paints their world in browns and grays. The decor in the Katz family home doesn’t seem like it’s been updated since 1975, and the shelter is full of cheery artwork and inspiration posters that have faded over time. Eisenberg excels at dialogue and characterizations, though a scene set among leftists at a “Revolutionary Arts” night feels like a “Saturday Night Live” skit, and his insistence on making up teenage slang for Ziggy (“That’s so lift!”) is distracting.
The sweetness underlying the caustic family dynamics saves “When You Finish Saving the World” from feeling too emotionally oppressive. Evelyn and Ziggy’s narcissism has made them both desperately lonely, and Eisenberg gives them the chance to, if not fully reconcile, at least recognize themselves in each other.