The one unforgivable thing that “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” does is keep the best pun you can make about the movie all to itself.
The movie is an homage to British romantic comedies of the ‘90s and ‘00s that focuses on a filmmaker (Lily James) making a documentary about arranged marriage. So what does she call her movie-within-the-movie? “Love Contractually.”
It’s so perfect! And now I can’t use it in the headline. The best I can come up with is “Bridget Jones’ Dowry.”
Aside from that, the film from Shekhar Kapur ("Elizabeth") is a winning update of a familiar formula, coasting on the considerable charm of its two leads, some gorgeous locations, and occasionally clever dialogue from screenwriter Jemima Khan. It’s now playing in Madison theaters at AMC Fitchburg 18.
James plays Zoe, the London filmmaker who has pretty much given up on love after a string of disappointing dates and one night stands. In the opening scene (a witty reference to the opening scene of “Four Weddings and a Funeral”), she’s running late to the party being thrown in honor of her childhood best friend, Kazim (Shazad Latif).
Kazim is a handsome doctor and, after even less luck at dating, has given in to his parents’ demands that he enter into an arranged marriage (or “assisted marriage,” as they put it, to which Zoe quips, “Like assisted suicide?”)
The film is scrupulously non-judgmental about such arrangements. Although it does give some credence to critics who say such marriages are a way to perpetuate the caste system, the film also suggests that it’s a no worse way to find true love than swiping on an app. When Kazim meets the woman selected for him (Sajat Ali) over Zoom, the conversation is at first stilted, but then they do make a connection.
Of course, this is a rom-com, so we know that it’s Zoe and Kazim who should really end up together at the end. The film takes its time getting there, and while the location shooting is wonderful (particularly the sumptuous cinematography in Lahore), the “com” all but disappears from the “rom-com” for the second hour as the characters grapple with their emotions. I’m also not sure that Emma Thompson, usually a master of the form, was the right choice to play Zoe’s oversharing, brash mother.
But Latif and James make very appealing best friends whose attraction is obvious to everyone except them, and effectively chart their hesitant steps toward each other. “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” is a strange title for the movie, given that it’s also the name of a 1995 Tina Turner biopic. In this case, of course, love has quite a lot to do with it.