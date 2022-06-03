Maika Monroe starred in one of my favorite horror movies of the 2010s, “It Follows.” She may do the same for the 2020s with the new psychological horror thriller, “Watcher,” a sharp contemporary re-examination of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rear Window.”
“Watcher” opens Friday at AMC Madison 6, AMC Fitchburg 18 and Marcus Point and will be available on video-on-demand on June 21.
In the opening scene, we see a happy young couple, Julia (Monroe) and Francis (Karl Glusman), excitedly enter their spacious new apartment in Bucharest, Romania and begin making out on the couch. The mood at first is intimate and playful.
But then director Chloe Okuno pulls the camera back, until we’re watching the couple through the picture window of the apartment. What was a romantic scene has become creepy and voyeuristic. Maybe the “Watcher” of the title is us?
The couple has moved to Bucharest because Francis, who is half-Romanian, has gotten a plum advertising job there. Julia is a former actress who speaks no Romanian, and while Francis is at work, she wanders gloomily around the city, isolated. Okuno captures the isolation of being in a strange city, framing Julia alone in the cool and forbidding environments of Bucharest.
Julia knows only no one in the city other than Francis, and the language barrier makes it difficult to meet anyone. At dinner parties with Francis and his colleagues, everyone laughs and jokes in Romanian while Julia sits silently, waiting for someone to translate for her.
Eventually she does meet someone, sort of. Gazing out that picture window, she sees a figure in an apartment across the courtyard staring back at her. The figure is indistinct, but vaguely menacing.
Her anxiety is later heightened when a man on the street (Burn Gorman) who looks a little like that figure in the window seems to follow her. The key phrase is “seems to” — Okuno masterfully stages these sequences, such as a cat-and-mouse scene in a supermarket, so that we’re never quite sure whether Julia is really being stalked or if she’s letting loneliness and worry color her perceptions.
It doesn’t help that the TV news reports that a serial killer, nicknamed “The Spider,” has been slitting the throats of young women.
While another horror thriller might tip its hand earlier as to what’s real and what’s not, “Watcher” lives in that uncertain space longer than expected, keeping the viewer questioning what we’re seeing and what it really means. Maybe Julia is in real danger? Or maybe there could be another, parallel movie made about this normal Romanian man who is harassed by an American woman.
The movie is an exquisite slow burn. Monroe brilliantly shows Julia’s mounting dread, and how not knowing whether her fears are justified only makes them worse. Francis doesn’t doubt her suspicions, but he doesn’t quite believe her, either. There’s a whiff of #MeToo and #BelieveWomen here, but subtly layered into the relationships.
When the bloody catharsis finally comes, as horrible as it is, it’s almost a relief (even for Julia) to have some certainty. “Watcher” is a spellbinding throwback to the thrillers of yesterday that dares you to look away.