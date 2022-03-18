I missed out on barbecue and breakfast tacos. This year’s SXSW Film Festival, which wrapped up Friday, was a hybrid of in-person and online events, so it made sense to stay home and miss out on all that great Austin food.
But otherwise, the virtual component was a satisfying experience. I hope big festivals maintain that option as things move back to normal, in order to broaden access to great films. While a few big-ticket premieres were in-person only (such as the world premiere of "Everything Everywhere All At Once”), the online film catalog this week was robust.
Here’s some of the films I checked out online:
“I Love My Dad” — The winner of the narrative competition at this year’s SXSW Film Festival has two big things going for it: 1.) An irresistible premise and 2.) Patton Oswalt. Writer-director James Morosini’s black comedy doesn’t do enough with the former, but Oswalt’s rare lead performance spackles over some of the bare spots.
Oswalt plays Chuck, the estranged father of a troubled teen named Franklin (played by Morosoni). Franklin has just checked out of a mental health facility after a suicide attempt and is determined to get his life together.
That involves cutting out Chuck from his life. Since Franklin was a kid, Chuck has been emotionally and physically absent, subjecting his son to a never-ending stream of excuses and rationalizations. Oswalt excels at playing someone who doesn’t realize he’s the villain of the story, thinking of himself as a well-meaning guy who swears he’ll do better next time. Every time.
When Franklin blocks Chuck on social media, Chuck gets the idea of “catfishing” him — creating a fake profile of a beautiful woman and sending him a friend request. Morosini gets some laughs out of Chuck’s attempts to impersonate a young woman, typing a very Dad-like “hello there.” But the deception grows more and more excruciating as the oblivious Franklin falls for his new “friend,” and Chuck gets more desperate not to get caught.
Morosini’s morose performance doesn’t measure up to Oswalt’s, and although there are some very funny supporting performances by Rachel Dratch and Lil Rev Howley, the whole thing feels a little undercooked. Morosini has said that “I Love My Dad” is based on something that his father really did to him. Thanks Dad?
“Tony Hawk: Till The Wheels Fall Off” — Sam Jones’ documentary on the world’s most famous skater begins with Hawk, at 53, trying to execute a “900” — his toughest trick, the one he’s known for. Over, and over, and over. He fails every time, sometimes howling in frustration, sometimes lying in silent defeat. Then he gets up and tries again.
What drives a man to endure that kind of agony of defeat at 23, let alone 53? Jones, who made one of my favorite music documentaries, Wilco’s “I Am Trying to Break Your Heart,” has made a film that’s both an entertaining survey of Hawk’s long career and a midair meditation on aging.
The film chronicles Hawk’s meteoric rise, riding the ups and downs of skateboarding’s popularity in the 1980s and 1990s to megamillions. Jones packs the film with entertaining skateboarding footage, from the scruffy “Bones Brigades” tapes that were passed around between skaters to the X Games on ESPN. At the 1999 X Games, when Hawk finally executes the world's first successful 900 after repeated attempts, it ranks up there with one of the great sports moments of all time.
But all of that acclaim takes its toll, and Hawk is upfront with Jones about how he sabotaged his life off the board as a husband and father. Now remarried, we see scenes of Hawk as a devoted family man, and we assume he will back off the skateboarding. But no, he rides as hard as ever. It’s just now he hopes to apply the discipline and focus he has on the board to the rest of his life.
Full of entertaining and revealing interviews with Hawk’s contemporaries, Jones’ documentary will be of most interest to skateboarders, especially those who grew up and hung up their boards a long time ago. “Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off” premieres on HBO on April 5.
“Bad Axe” — When COVID-19 hit in spring 2020, David Siev left New York City and came home. Home is Bad Axe, the small Michigan town (two traffic lights, one Walmart) where Siev’s family has run a restaurant, Rachel’s, for years.
David came to help out, and he shot footage as well. The result, “Bad Axe,” is an intimate personal document of what it was like to live through the last two years, with an emphasis on how family-owned restaurants struggled, in particular.
As in so many other communities around the country, the pandemic both drew people together and pushed them apart. We see arguments among the family, particularly between the strong-willed, foul-mouthed family patriarch Chun and his equally strong-willed oldest daughter Jaclyn, as the pressure of being locked down together and keeping the restaurant afloat mount. But, in general, this is a loving family trying to take care of each other under extraordinary circumstances. Watching the film feels like hanging out with the family members.
Chun, a Cambodian-American who survived the brutal Killing Fields as a teenager, has a chip on his shoulder (and a love of guns that makes him fit right in in rural Michigan). His wife, Raquel, is Mexican-American and the peacemaker of the family. Their daughters, Jaclyn and the more measured Raquel, love their parents but chafe under their restrictions, especially in lockdown.
As 2020 goes on, “Bad Axe” spirals outward to encompass the battle over mask restrictions in restaurants and “Black Lives Matter” protests, which exposes fault lines in the little Michigan town. Some might wish that Siev had focused more on the personal story of his family and not gotten distracted by politics. But what family didn’t get distracted by politics in the last two years?