Nicholas Hitchon, the University of Wisconsin engineering professor who appeared in the acclaimed “Up” series of British documentary movies, died from complications of throat cancer at age 65.
Hitchon was a well-respected professor of electrical and computer engineering, having served on the UW-Madison faculty from 1982 until his retirement in June. But worldwide, he was known for being one of 14 British children, all age 7 at the time, selected by filmmaker Michael Apted to follow in a series of critically acclaimed films.
Although Hitchon died in late July, his death was more widely reported over the past week with stories appearing in The New York Times and The Telegraph, among other international news outlets.
The first film in which he appeared, “7 Up,” was released in 1964, with new installments every seven years following the children as they grew into adulthood, culminating with “63 Up” in 2020. The film series was originally meant by Apted to be a commentary on the British class system, following children from different backgrounds and social statuses.
But the “Up” series eventually came to explore more universal themes, showing how even the wealthiest lawyer or poorest cab driver faced the same milestones and challenges through their lives.
“I think this is a very meaningful project,” Wisconsin Film Festival programming director Jim Healy said when “56 Up” screened there in 2013. “It gives people a lot of hope and comfort.”
While a few of the subjects dropped out of the project along the way, Hitchon was one of the few who appeared in every film, despite having some misgivings about the spotlight it cast on his life.
“It’s mostly a bit agonizing to be so out there,” Hitchon told a Madison audience following the screening of “56 Up.” “It is kind of emotional for me.”
On the UW-Madison campus, however, Hitchon was known for his mentorship and teaching. Professor Giri Venkataramanan, who first met Hitchon as a graduate student at UW-Madison before joining him as a colleague, remembered his unbridled enthusiasm.
“We’d talk about how best to solve problems, and how to teach certain topics,” he said. “Those sessions were so joyous, and never have I had such fruitful interactions with any colleague besides Nick. I’ll dearly miss a friend and colleague.”
Hitchon is survived by his wife, Cryss, and son, Adam.