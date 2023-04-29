The early bird gets the worm, as the old saying goes. To which University of Wisconsin-Madison senior Hernán Ballard might add another corollary — the early filmmaker gets the documentary.
When Ballard headed down to East Texas last summer to watch his old friend, Ellen “Magellan” Falterman, embark on an incredible journey to circumnavigate the globe in a rowboat, he knew Falterman had already agreed to let another filmmaker make a documentary about it. Ballard thought he’d bring a camera and shoot some footage on his own.
But when the other filmmaker didn’t show up on time for the big launch on the Trinity River, Falterman gave the job to Ballard. The result is “The Launch,” a feature-length documentary that chronicles the physical and emotional magnitude of Falterman’s trek, including in the face of unexpected tragedy.
“The Launch” will have its world premiere at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at a free screening at the Union South Marquee Theatre, 1308 W. Dayton St., with Ballard and Magellan hosting a Q&A afterward.
It’s a big month for Ballard, who will be graduating from the university next month with a degree in communication arts, and has been busy editing the film and finishing his course requirements.
“I want this (screening) to be an explainer to my professors about why I dropped a letter grade in every course,” Ballard said. “I want them to come more than anybody, so they can see that it wasn’t in vain.”
Casting off
Ballard has known Falterman for over a decade. When he was growing up in Austin and making short films, he frequently cast Falterman in lead roles, and assumed she would move to Los Angeles and pursue a career as an actress.
Instead, she became a solo adventurer who has canoed hundreds of miles along the Amazon Basin and the length of the Missouri River, and has ridden a bicycle from the United Kingdom to Greece.
In the film, she estimates that rowing 40,000 miles around the world will take her seven years, depending on weather and other unforeseen circumstances. Her 24-foot-long craft includes cabins in the fore and aft, as well as enough cargo space for 12 months' worth of food.
For “The Launch,” Ballard filmed Falterman and her friends and family in the week leading up to the launch, and then the first day on the Trinity River. “There’s actually hardly any rowing in it, which for a documentary about rowing is unusual,” Ballard quipped.
Instead, the film focuses on Falterman and her friends in the river adventuring community talking about why they embark on such large, at times dangerous, journeys. Ballard felt that being friends with Falterman helped build a sense of trust between filmmaker and subject.
“There’s a different approach of going in and maybe trying to make the river community look like a bunch of maniacs with a death wish,” Ballard said. “And I didn’t want to do that. I wanted to let them tell their story and have some autonomy over there. I think she had trust in me as a friend to make a story that didn’t make her look like a freak or anything. It was important for her to actually get her story out.”
Tragedy intervenes
After the launch, Ballard came back to Madison with the intention of making a light-hearted 30-minute film about Falterman. But in December, Falterman’s fiance, a fellow river adventurer named Aaron Duenke, disappeared while paddling on a raft-sized chunk of frozen ice down the Missouri River. He was never found.
Falterman paused her boating journey and came home to mourn. Duenke is featured prominently in “The Launch,” and Ballard was faced with the responsibility of how to present him in the film. What was intended to be a 30-minute film ended up being 101 minutes.
“It made it very hard to continue editing after that,” Ballard said. “Handling this material of somebody who is not going to see the film, who is not going to be a part of constructing the narrative anymore, that was something I didn’t really expect.”
At first, Falterman said it would have been too painful for her to watch Ballard’s film. But a couple of months ago, she wanted to see his rough cut. Ballard said it ended up being the most gratifying part of making “The Launch."
“She told me that she found that a very healing experience,” Ballard said. “When you’re in that situation, when you’ve lost your fiance and all these tragic things have happened, it’s hard to see the bigger picture of what somebody’s life has been. I think documentary can do that, where you can take a step back and look at it from somebody else’s eyes. There’s tragedy, but there’s so much beauty in the story.”
World tour
Once Falterman gets back out on the water, the plan is for Ballard to keep meeting her at various stops around the world to continue documenting her journey, right up until she returns home in 2029.
“Ellen, the way that she travels, she’ll have these big layovers because of the difficulty of crossing oceans during storm seasons,” Ballard said. “And that will also be part of the adventure. She’ll be parked in places like French Polynesia for a few months. I have no idea what’s going to happen there. But I guess I’ll show up filming.”
No matter where in the world his travels take him, Ballard expects that he’ll still call Madison is home base, where he said living in a housing cooperative has been much more affordable than trying to be a filmmaker in Austin or Los Angeles.
“There's no way I could have gotten this film done without living here,” he said. “This is a great place to come back to after an adventure shoot and put that film together. I can’t see any other place in the country that would be better for that.”