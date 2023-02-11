In the 1990s, Debra McClutchy took her camera into Madison music venues like Club de Wash and O’Cayz Corral, gathering footage for a documentary on women musicians who rocked Madison.
Next month, she’ll go to the Academy Awards, nominated for a documentary about a woman who rocked Washington, D.C., during the Watergate scandal.
McClutchy is the co-director, with Anne Alvergue, of “The Martha Mitchell Effect,” a 40-minute documentary now streaming on Netflix that has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject. McClutchy and Alvergue, along with producers Beth Levison and Judith Mizrachy, will attend the ceremony in Los Angeles on March 12.
The film is an archival documentary looking at Mitchell, the wife of former Attorney General John Mitchell, who went to prison for 14 months for his role in the cover-up of President Richard Nixon’s crimes. Martha Mitchell was one of the first Washington insiders to speak out against Nixon, and was smeared by Nixon allies as being an alcoholic and mentally unstable. (Mitchell’s story was also told in a 2022 Starz limited series, “Gaslit,” starring Julia Roberts as Mitchell.)
“This was a film that was really made by four women,” McClutchy said in a phone interview from her home in Brooklyn. “So our team of four women will be going to the Oscars. It’s going to be really awesome, because more women at the Oscars is always a better thing.”
Indie roots
McClutchy was born and raised in Milwaukee, and came to UW-Madison with the intention of studying foreign languages. But she soon found a group of friends who were cinephiles, and began attending screenings of classic and foreign films screened by the film societies that proliferated on campus.
She switched her major to communication arts. While the department focused on film studies, she looked for opportunities inside or outside the classroom to get involved in film production. She worked on short films and independent features in Madison in the late 1980s and early ‘90s, including Erik Gunneson’s “Milk Punch.”
After graduating in 1993, she stayed in town for a few years working on projects, including her own feature documentary on women in the Madison music scene.
“It was about rock ‘n ‘roll women at the time at the local level, people like Wendy Schneider, Bugatti Type 35, The Quickies,” McClutchy said. “I was following all of these bands and just trying to document on a local level what these women were trying to do and what they dreamed of.”
McClutchy left Madison in 1998 for New York City, where she worked in documentary television for a while. For 11 years, she worked on the distribution side of the indie film business Oscilloscope Laboratories, and was so inspired by working with filmmakers that she considered getting back into filmmaking herself.
Watergate: A love story
Reeling from Donald Trump’s election in 2016, McClutchy and Alvergue looked around for a female-driven story that would make a good subject for a documentary. They heard about Mitchell on a podcast, and assumed that the fascinating, larger-than-life woman had been well documented.
But when they couldn’t find any other documentaries on Mitchell, they decided to make one, as much to respond to what was happening around them as to document what happened in the early 1970s.
“It sort of floored us how much it resonated for us and what our country was experiencing again — abuses of power at the highest level, gaslighting, impeachments, etc.,” McClutchy said. “We were hopeful that by looking back and telling her story, it might help shed some light on where we had arrived as a country.”
McClutchy believes Mitchell’s story has been buried by history, in part, because the gaslighting campaign against her was so effective. They stuck even after many of her claims were verified, including that she was drugged and held hostage to keep her from talking to the media.
It was only last year, for example, that Washington Post reporter and “All The President’s Men” author Bob Woodward talked about how Mitchell invited him and Carl Bernstein to her New York apartment to search her husband’s home office after they separated.
While “The Martha Mitchell Effect'' is a political story, it’s also an emotional one. At first, Martha Mitchell loudly supported her husband, believing Nixon was setting John Mitchell up to be the fall guy. In the end, John Mitchell turned on her. When he was sentenced to 19 months in prison, he told the press, “It could have been worse. They could have sentenced me to spend the rest of my life with Martha Mitchell.”
“There's a personal fallout to all these stories that people don't necessarily think about,” McClutchy said. “We always sort of saw this story as a love triangle, believe it or not. Both Nixon and Martha were vying for John Mitchell's attention. He, you know, was at the beck and call of Nixon, and Martha was jealous and wanted more time with her husband. And I think she wasn't really blind to how deeply involved he was. I don't think that she wanted to believe it.”
And the Oscar goes to . . .
Alvergue and McClutchy considered making a feature-length documentary about Mitchell, but ultimately decided on a 40-minute short for budgetary reasons, and because they wanted a film made up entirely of archival footage that focused exclusively on Martha Mitchell’s Watergate years. They had a wealth of material to sort through, as the colorful, quotable Mitchell gave a lot of interviews.
On the morning of Jan. 24, McClutchy and the rest of the filmmaking team got together on Zoom to watch the Academy Award nominations being announced. “We all found out at the same time,” McClutchy said. "It’s crazy. I don’t even know how to describe this experience because I’ve never been in it before.”
McClutchy is in discussions on other projects she can’t reveal at the moment. Except one. She vowed to finish that documentary on women in the ‘90s Madison music scene.
“That’s something that’s still in the works all those years later,” she said. “It's just crazy to revisit all these like old locations and all this old footage. Everyone was so young and had our whole creative lives ahead of us. It's really pretty remarkable to dig back into that footage. It’s really valuable. The history of Madison is in that footage.”