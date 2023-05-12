In the early days of the pandemic in 2020, a lot of artists spent their time in lockdown honing their craft. Musicians practiced, writers worked on their novels, artists spent days in the studio.
Hans Obma worked on his accents.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate has made his gift with other languages and accents a selling point in his career in Hollywood as a film and television actor. He says on his Instagram page that he specializes in “foreigners, villains and crazy people.” He’s played a German engineer on “Better Call Saul,” a French war hero on “TURN: Washington’s Spies” and a Norwegian candy smuggler on Netflix’s “Grace & Frankie.”
“I was practicing accents and languages for seven or eight hours a day” during lockdown, Obma said in a phone interview from Green Bay, where he was back visiting family. “That got my mind going, being immersed in Russian, German, French and Spanish.”
Obma also started writing and thinking about what his dream role might be, one that would make full use of not just one of his languages, but all of them. The result is a short film, “A Question of Service,” that he hopes to present as a proof-of-concept for a future television series.
Later this month, “A Question of Service” will screen before one of the biggest possible audiences, at the Cannes Film Festival in France, which starts Tuesday.
“That'll be a whole adventure,” Obma said. “It just causes your jaw to drop to think about the different dimensions of what the festival is and can be. The thousands of people who will be there that you might have access to, and the things that you might gain access to.”
The world in 'WandaVision'
Obma was born in La Crosse and his family moved around Wisconsin before settling in Green Bay. He moved to Los Angeles after graduating from UW in 2002 to pursue his dream of acting.
Once film and TV production resumed under COVID restrictions, Obma said he was pleased to see how much work he was getting. He took a role on the third season of Netflix’s “Narcos: Mexico,” where to comply with COVID protocols he had to stay isolated for nine days at a luxury hotel in Mexico City.
He was also cast as a role as an evil HYDRA scientist on Disney+’s “WandaVision,” for which he said he’s gotten more attention than anything he’s ever done.
“The whole world was watching that show,” Obma said. “I had made this funny decision where I didn't want people to watch it and then be disappointed, so I didn't tell anybody. And then the opposite happened. All of a sudden my phone began to explode. I got probably 150 messages from people — people I know from high school, from college, from wherever — who had seen me on ‘WandaVision.’”
Obma also embarked on a 12-week program called “The Artist’s Way,” which is intended to unlock and nurture creativity, and came up with the script for “A Question of Service.” Then he assembled a filmmaking team to shoot the 20-minute short in Los Angeles, with some additional scenes shot in England.
The enigmatic 25-minute short, directed by Erin Brown Thomas, stars Obma as a British interpreter for MI6 who gets involved in some sort of experimental program.
“I had this idea ... ‘if I could create one TV series that would be based on all these skills that I've been developing, and that would be an opportunity to live out my own acting dreams, what would it be?’” Obma said.
After the film was finished, Obma began shopping it around to festivals, hoping to draw interest from a producer or studio who saw its potential as a TV series. The American Pavilion, sort of a festival within a festival at Cannes that showcases short American films, invited him to screen “A Question of Service” on May 23 at the Roger Ebert Conference Center.
While he studied in Paris for a year, Obma has never been to Cannes the city or the festival, and he’s thrilled to go there to screen his first film and see what connections he can make.
“I’ve done a lot of pursuing things over the years,” he said. “And so often the answer is no. In this case, it was a delight to find the answer to be a yes.”