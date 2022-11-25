Thirty years ago, when Kern Jackson was a graduate student in the African American studies program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he had a “beautiful experience.”
Except for the snow.
“My first experience with real snow,” Jackson said in a phone interview from Mobile, Alabama, where he is a professor and the director of the African American studies program at the University of South Alabama. “There was a snowstorm, and I called the department secretary, and I said, "I can’t make it in to teach because of the snow. I can’t find my car."
“And they said, ‘Well, we don’t close for snow,’ and gave me the address of a bus stop on Fish Hatchery Road.”
Even though he hasn’t been back to Madison since he graduated with his master's degree in 1991, Jackson said still proudly identifies as a Badger and fondly remembers the academic freedom he had while in Madison, working with professors like the late Nellie Y. McKay and Craig Werner.
“I got to study with some of the most fantastic people,” Jackson said. “They flew me to visit and I talked to Dr. McKay and I said I was really preoccupied with covering ground that was already covered. And she said, ‘My generation has covered that ground, so you can come here and do whatever your imagination dreams of.’
“I was like, this is the place for me.”
Jackson’s interest and passion for African American studies and folklore has led to the acclaimed new Netflix documentary, “Descendant,” for which he serves as a co-producer and co-writer with director Margaret Brown.
The film tells the story of the Clotilda, a ship that transported slaves to the Alabama coast in 1860, 40 years after transporting slaves was officially outlawed in the United States. The ship was burned and sunk to conceal evidence of the crime, but the memory of the Clotilda was kept alive through stories and memories passed down from the slaves to future generations of descendants, many of whom still live in Mobile in a neighborhood called Africatown.
Jackson had been collecting those stories for years as a folklorist museum curator in Mobile, and spearheaded the creation of an oral history of Africatown. He describes a folklorist as a historian who focuses on the “nooks and crannies” often missed by the official historical record.
“It’s any face to face communication,” Jackson said of folklore. “That can be through people making potholders to people sending memes through text. The space for narrative interpretation isn’t limited to Homer’s epics. The job of the contemporary folklorist is a little different than anthropology, because the lens inevitably turns towards yourself, and your intersection of ethnic and religious and cultural identity.”
In 2019, when word got around Mobile that divers found remains of the Clotilda at the bottom of the Mobile River, Jackson saw that the discovery had huge personal, historical and economic implications for the residents of Mobile. He contacted Brown, who he had worked with on a previous film, and they began making the documentary.
The filmmakers interview a variety of people who have complex reactions to the Clotilda. City officials see the discovery as a gold mine for tourism. Some Black residents feel enormously validated to have the Clotilda’s existence confirmed, while others worry it won’t change anything about how Mobile’s Black population is disenfranchised by the white establishment.
While there is some history in the film, there’s a reason that the documentary is called “Descendant” (Jackson’s idea) and not “Ancestor.” The film’s tagline on the poster is “The past is always present.”
“I wanted to demonstrate how all the players in the narrative arcs of the film could be anybody who is watching the film,” Jackson said. “You are as much a descendant of the ideas, the concepts, the considerations, as if you were genetically connected. Who’s a descendant? Anybody who’s American is a descendant.”
Since the film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, where it won a Special Jury Prize for creative vision, the film has been widely seen and praised since it premiered in October on Netflix.
“I can write an article and maybe four people will read it. But if you make a film, the way that information is consumed, it has a lot more folks looking at it and engaging with your ideas. I was happy on this film to show how folklore is part of the experiences and practices of everyday life.
"To be involved with talking with people about their goals and aspirations, and their processes of being resilient was a blessing and a gift.”