Screenwriter David Koepp wants his movies to pass the burrito test.
The writer behind “Panic Room,” “Jurassic Park” and the first “Spider-Man” movie wants to make the kind of movies that, when he was living in New York City, he would grab a burrito and go watch over his lunch break.
While streaming services (and COVID) may have suppressed audience numbers in movie theaters, Koepp, a Pewaukee native and University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, said the drive to make and see engaging movies remains.
“It’s the art form that’s been dying since it was invented,” Koepp said in a phone interview recently. “We’re 110 years in, and the panic alarms are still sounding. But people still watch them. How they’re watching them, where they’re watching them, what kind of thing they like to watch – that’s always been changing.”
His latest example of this is “Kimi,” a new film written by Koepp and directed by Steven Soderbergh that premiered exclusively on HBO Max in February. The thriller stars Zoë Kravitz as a housebound computer tech who monitors recordings for a smart speaker and discovers evidence of a possible murder.
“Kimi” screens at the Wisconsin Film Festival on Saturday, April 9. That screening is sold out, but some rush tickets may be available at the door.
Koepp will screen and discuss several other films at the festival Friday and Saturday, including two thrillers that inspired “Kimi,” “The Conversation” and “Sorry, Wrong Number,” as well as the 1991 comedy he wrote, “Death Becomes Her.”
Recently Koepp spoke with the Cap Times about the inspiration for “Kimi,” its pandemic echoes, and his work experimenting with other kinds of storytelling in recent years.
It’s surprising you and Steven Soderbergh haven’t worked together before. You seem like fellow travelers in a lot of ways.
We’ve known each other for like 30 years. My film, “Apartment Zero” and (Soderbergh’s) “Sex, Lies and Videotape” were on the festival circuit at the same time. Of course, “Sex, Lies” won everything. We’ve been friends ever since and we’ve tried a few times to come up with something to do together, and we just couldn’t.
A few years ago, I was living in London and we got together for a drink, and I had this idea. What I love about Steven is that he’s very binary. He’ll either say “yes, let’s do that,” or “no.” So he said yes, and then bugged me every once in a while for the next year: “Can you do that thing yet?”
Eventually I said, “Are you still interested in that? Because I’ll do it right now.” So I wrote it, he read it, and said, “Let’s do this in April.” The guy moves.
Where did you get the idea for “Kimi?”
I read an article about a court case, I think, where Amazon didn’t want to turn over recordings (from a smart device) that might have contained evidence of a crime. I thought, “Oh, that’s kind of juicy.” What interested me were the people who listen to those recordings for a living.
Sometimes it’s computers figuring something out, and sometimes it’s people listening and trying to figure something out, to help the computer with machine learning. Who are they? What must they listen to?
You wrote “Kimi” before the pandemic. Do you think the zeitgeist caught up to it in a way, having a protagonist who was agoraphobic and stayed in her apartment all the time?
I knew I wanted the character to be somebody who had anxiety issues and was kind of afraid to leave her home. You get an idea and you think, “OK, now, who is the best or worst person that this could happen to?”
Let’s make it hard for her to go out, because it just makes it all more dramatic. I had all that, and then I wrote it during the summer of 2020 when we were all stuck in our houses. It didn’t change that much. It just made it worse for her.
You’re screening “Kimi” at the film festival along with “Sorry, Wrong Number.” Do you see “Kimi” in the vein of those tight, 90-minute thrillers of the 1940s?
Oh, definitely. Nothing makes me happier than turning on the TV and seeing the RKO logo. Part of me wishes I could have lived and worked (then), because things happened quickly then. I get a lot of ideas and I like to work them out quickly and see what happens.
People talk about how there are two kinds of writers — spillers and sowers. I’m for sure a spiller. The faster it happens, often the better it turns out.
Is part of that “spilling” experimentation with other forms of storytelling? In the past few years you’ve written an Audible Original horror story set in Wisconsin (“Yard Work”) and a novel (“Cold Storage”).
My next novel, “Aurora,” is coming out June 2. Yes, I’m loving working in other forms. The next thing I want to do is a graphic novel. For a couple of years, I freaked out about “Oh, theatrical moviegoing is dying, and everything’s going to streaming.”
Then I started to realize that, wait, I have a lot of different ideas. I have a 60-page short story. Nobody is going to want to publish that. But there are so many different ways and places to tell your stories now.
What was it like writing novels compared to screenplays?
You’re still sitting at the desk, but your tools are very different. You get to talk about what people think or feel and get to digress. Just on a whim, you can spend three pages talking about a supporting character’s high school job. It’s very liberating. I didn’t realize how much I’d been constrained by 30 years of only writing what people say or do.
The experience of getting it to a finished product is also much more joyful. You don’t have to go ask somebody for tens of millions. You don’t have to get a shitload of input from people you may or may not agree with. You don’t have to try to accommodate someone who may be behaving poorly. You don’t have to get fired. There’s just a lot to like.