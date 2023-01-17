It’s a cold Thursday morning, and JJ Bersch is working at Crescendo Cafe at Hilldale, likely thinking more about the 2013 movie “Trance” than any other person on the face of the earth.
While the world has largely passed by Danny Boyle’s stylish thriller starring James McAvoy and Rosario Dawson, Bersch is spending hours poring over books and articles about the movie, taking meticulous notes on every aspect of the movie’s production.
Bersch, who recently got his doctorate in film studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is the researcher for the popular film podcast “Blank Check with Griffin & David.” Since its debut in 2016, the podcast hosted by actor/comedian Griffin Newman and The Atlantic film critic David Sims has looked at the complete filmographies of directors, from the masterpieces to the misfires.
Each episode runs two to three hours or more in length, and includes special guests like Patton Oswalt, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jamelle Bouie. “Blank Check” is regularly listed among the best film podcasts of the year, and is supported by over 12,000 Patreon subscribers.
As Newman puts it in the introduction to the show, which releases new episodes each Sunday, “‘Blank Check' focuses on directors who have massive success early on in their career and are given a series of 'blank checks’ to make whatever crazy passion project they want. Sometimes those checks clear, and sometimes they bounce, baby!”
Since he started researching for the show in June 2021 with John Singleton’s “Shaft,” the “dossier” compiled by Bersch has become an essential resource for Newman and Sims to draw from, with deep dives into the work of directors like Stanley Kubrick, Jane Campion and John Carpenter.
As a fan of the show, Bersch said it’s gratifying to be a part of “Blank Check” and hear the hosts name-check him and his work on the air.
“A lot of podcasts have researchers, and they use the research but don’t name the person who did the research,” Bersch said. “The fact that they cite me and name me, not only does it inflate my ego, but it has opened up totally new worlds where people have reached out to me, and I will probably have writing elsewhere sometime soon because they’ve named me.
"It means the world to me that they do that.”
'The dream scenario for reply guys'
His role as a “Blank Check” researcher is an unlikely but perfect day job for Bersch. After graduation from Northwestern University, the Milwaukee native came to UW-Madison because he wanted to be part of the film studies program founded by scholarly greats like David Bordwell, Kristin Thompson and Tino Balio. Bersch’s dissertation looked at the rise of product placement in movies in the 1980s, starting with Reese’s Pieces being used prominently in “E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial.”
Bersch listened to a lot of “Blank Check” while he was working on his Ph.D., and through a mutual friend struck up an online friendship with Sims during the pandemic. He took a chance and sent a message offering his services as a researcher for the show. After being reassured that Bersch's research wouldn't be too academic for the podcast, Sims agreed.
“I feel like I’m the dream scenario for reply guys (online commenters), but the nightmare for podcast hosts,” Bersch said.
For the dossiers he submits for each movie — he compiled over 200 pages of notes for the Kubrick series — Bersch said he aims to provide detailed information the hosts can easily access while they’re recording the show.
“I want to make sure that I nail down the specifics of the development, the production, the casting, all that stuff, so they get that stuff right,” Bersch said. “But I also want to find whatever interesting kernels I can find. I’ve been listening to the show for so long that I think I know what the show is best at. So I’m finding those interesting things, things that I know will set something off in Griffin’s brain or David’s brain, or be funny for them to read.”
When researching a movie, Bersch starts with books. For Boyle, he got a copy of “Creating Wonder,” a book-length series of conversations between the filmmaker and critic Amy Raphael, which he said is a gold mine. Beyond that, he scours the internet for articles from old movie magazines like Variety, the Hollywood Reporter, or even Starlog and Fangoria, of which there are surprisingly complete archives online.
From '2001' to 'Monkeybone'
Some of the movies (like in the Kubrick series) have been written about exhaustively, with entire books devoted to each film. Others were largely forgotten after they left theaters.
“We just released an episode about ‘Monkeybone,’ Henry Selick’s 2001 movie and one of the most notorious flops ever. I just got to read everything that had been written about that movie, and no one else was reading it. It felt great.”
Occasionally, as all historians do, Bersch will run across differing accounts of the same history (such as the story of whether Selick was fired from the making of “Monkeybone.”)
“Whenever I have one of those moments, that means that now I need to dig into this more fully than I do other stuff,” Bersch said. “And sometimes the best I can do is say, 'Here are the two contrasting stories.' Other times I can say, and they'll bring this up on the podcast, they'll be like, ‘JJ is editorializing a little bit!’”
Bersch is usually working a couple of months ahead of each episode, and he knows (but can’t say) which directors are coming up after Boyle. He said he’s been pushing for the show to cover a couple of his favorite filmmakers, both of whom have had long careers where their cinematic checks have been cashed and bounced.
“I think the best ‘Blank Check’ miniseries are the ones that are super varied,” he said. “I've always wanted to do Todd Haynes, because Todd Haynes has those ups and downs. He changes budgets, he changes genres. I think he would make for such a fun series.
“My other one is Steven Soderbergh, because I love him. But then the show is a Steven Soderbergh show for a year.”