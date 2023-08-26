On July 31, the day Paul Reubens died, Jim Healy began trying to book “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” to show at the UW Cinematheque.
Tim Burton’s 1985 film starring Reubens as the bow-tied comic genius Pee-wee Herman is a great film, and Healy knew his audience at the free, on-campus film series would want to see it on the big screen.
And he had a personal connection to the movie. In an indirect way, Herman launched his career as a film programmer.
“I saw that movie at the Town & Country 6 in Arlington Heights, Illinois,” Healy said. “I saw that they were looking for help, so I applied for a job, and I ended up working three years at that movie theater. That was my first job.”
Healy was able to secure “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure,” which will play at 7 p.m. Friday at the Cinematheque’s screening room at 4070 Vilas Hall. It will kick off a series of 1980s fan favorites that includes John Carpenter’s “Big Trouble in Little China” (Oct. 7), the director’s cut of Frank Oz’s “Little Shop of Horrors” (Oct. 14) and a rare 35mm film print of David Cronenberg’s “The Fly” (Oct. 28).
The quick turnaround of booking “Pee-Wee” shows how Healy and other series programmers work to anticipate what their audiences will want to see. The just-released fall schedule is an eclectic mix of independent movie premieres, classic films, world cinema and appearances by filmmakers.
“We’ve been seeing a rise in attendance,” Healy said. “A couple of our calendars recently surpassed our pre-COVID record. It’s becoming more of a known quantity for cinephiles. We’re a little more in tune with what cinephiles want to see. We’re paying a little more attention to that.”
Madison’s arthouse by default
One worrying trend in the Madison movie scene may be playing in the UW Cinematheque’s favor. The closing of movie theaters closer to downtown, like the former Sundance Cinemas Madison at Hilldale, has made Cinematheque the city’s arthouse by default.
Dane County’s multiplexes, such as Marcus Point and AMC Fitchburg 18, still occasionally book independent films, such as Ira Sachs’ “Passages” at AMC Fitchburg. But those films often open with little to no publicity, and aren’t around long to develop word-of-mouth interest.
“They're just trying to fill up the empty screens,” Healy said. “That’s where their interest in trying to develop stops. There’s nobody locally on the ground trying to appeal to local audiences. It’s just distributors fighting with the giant theater chains to get their one movie on the one screen for one week.”
Cinematheque, by contrast, not only is responsive to its audience base, but it releases its screening calendar for the next four months so audience members can plan ahead. And instead of showing movies all day every day, movies usually only screen Thursday through Saturday nights, with the occasional Sunday afternoon matinee at the Chazen Museum of Art.
“The audience is trusting us,” Healy said. “They know if it’s something we’re showing, it’s probably something special because we only have three nights a week.”
Guests of honor
The fall Cinematheque calendar is also packed with special guests, including filmmakers, film preservationists and authors.
The biggest name in the series is likely director and University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate Terry Zwigoff, who will present his films “Bad Santa” (Nov. 10) and “Ghost World” (Nov. 11), as well as one of Zwigoff’s favorite classic noirs, 1954’s “Wicked Woman” (Nov. 11).
“I wrote him after hearing him on Gilbert Gottfried’s podcast,” Healy said. “He’s such a great raconteur. The best kind, with the little skeptical eye toward everything that’s showbiz. He’s really funny and remembers amazing details.”
Also appearing at the Cinematheque will be documentary filmmaker Tony Buba (Sept. 22 and 23), who will screen two of his films and talk about his collaborations with “Night of the Living Dead” director George A. Romero.
Film preservationist Anthony L’Abbate will show a restored print of “The Unknown,” a 1927 thriller by Tod Browning that seems like a companion piece to his notorious film “Freaks.” (Both will play as a double feature on Sept. 16.) And biographer Martha Gordon will present two movie adaptations of Ursula Parrott’s novel “There’s Always Tomorrow,” including one by director Douglas Sirk, on Sept. 30.
Something old, something new
Thursday nights will be devoted to Madison premieres of new films selected by programmer Mike King, starting with “Afire,” the new film from German director Christian Petzold (“Phoenix”) this Thursday. Upcoming premieres including Dustin Defa’s “The Adults” starring Michael Cera (Sept. 7) and Mia Hansen-Love’s “One Fine Morning” starring Lea Seydoux (Sept. 21).
“It’s really an exciting way to discover new cinema,” Healy said. “I’m glad that we’re going to the place for people to discover them.”
The series will also include a collection of conspiracy thrillers that capture the zeitgeist of America in the wake of the JFK assassination, including “The Parallax View” (Oct. 22), “In the Line of Fire” (Nov. 12) and, of course, Oliver Stone’s “JFK” (Nov. 19).
Healy is also thrilled to screen a print of “The Plot Against Harry,” a film about an ex-con trying to go straight that was made in 1970 but shelved for 20 years until it was discovered in 1990. Then it largely disappeared again until resurfacing this year in a new 35mm print.
“For the most jaded cinephile who thinks there’s nothing to discover anymore, tell them to come see ‘The Plot Against Harry,’” Healy said.