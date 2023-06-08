At first, it seems like “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” might be the tune-up the aging toy robot franchise desperately needed. It has a promising director in Steven Caple, Jr. (“Creed II” and the indie drama “The Land”), and the first half is grounded in reality and human emotion in a way that recalls the charming spinoff “Bumblebee.”
But soon the robots dominate the screen and shunt the humans to the sidelines, ending up another generic computer-generated spectacle. Call “Rise of the Beasts” a mixed bag of mismatched parts.
“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is now playing in Madison theaters at Marcus Point, Marcus Palace, AMC Fitchburg 18 and Flix Brewhouse Madison.
Much as “Bumblebee” was set in the 1980s, “Beasts” is set in 1994 New York City, and at first has the ingratiating comedic vibe of a ‘90s sci-fi movie like “Men in Black.” Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos of “In the Heights”) is an ex-Marine turned unemployed gearhead, and the film revels in its Clinton-era cultural touchstones, from De La Soul cassettes to TV cable boxes, as well as an impeccable hip-hop/trip-hop soundtrack.
Noah can’t get a job, and needs money to pay the medical expenses for his ailing kid brother Kris (Dean Scott Vazquez). So reluctantly, he signs on to a friend’s plan to steal a Porsche from a parking garage.
Only, as every “Transformers” fan will guess, that Porsche isn’t just a Porsche. It’s a cocky Autobot named Mirage (Pete Davidson), who, like fellow Autobots Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, have been hiding out on Earth disguised as ordinary vehicles. Your mileage may vary on whether you find Davidson funny or not, but there’s a good buddy chemistry between the two, and a very funny scene where Mirage, with a terrified Noah trapped in the driver’s seat, leads police cars on a merry chase through Manhattan.
Coincidentally, an archaeology student named Elena (Dominique Fishback of “Judas and the Black Messiah”), discovers a strange falcon-shaped artifact in the museum where she interns. The statuette turns out to contain half of a doohickey called the Transwarp Key. The Key could transport the homesick Autobots back to their home planet, but it could also give a group of evil robots the chance to free their master, Unicron (Colman Domingo). Which would be bad, because Unicron eats planets like they were deviled eggs.
The Autobots, Alana and Noah head to Peru to find the other half of the key. They meet the Maximals, which are robots that look like animals. Ron Perlman plays the gorilla robot Optimus Primal, while recent Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh plays the robot falcon Airazor. I’m going to repeat that sentence. Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh plays the robot falcon Airazor.
Fans of the ‘90s “Transformers” cartoon will enjoy the first appearances of the Maximals on screen, although Cheetor and Rhinox get short shrift. (To be fair, it doesn’t seem like Hasbro spent a lot of time thinking up their names either).
There are some stunning visuals shot on location in Cusco, Peru and on top of Machu Picchu (don’t worry, no 15th-century Incan ruins were harmed in the making of this motion picture). But it’s here that “Rise of the Beasts” loses its charm, completely forgets about its human stories or its 1990s setting, and becomes a protracted robot vs. robot throwdown.
Which is all that many “Transformers” fans will be coming to the theater for. But it’s a shame to see good actors like Fishback and Ramos get minimized. And, honestly, the generic action makes the viewer yearn for the shameless, city-smashing spectacle of one of Michael Bay's five “Transformers” movies. Bay may have not known what to do with his flesh-and-blood characters, but his movies knew how to blow stuff up.