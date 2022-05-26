We don’t see Tom Cruise's high-voltage smile flash much on screen anymore. It’s hard to hold an infectious grin when you’re falling out of a helicopter or running for your life in a “Mission: Impossible” movie.
It’s back in full, gleaming-white force in “Top Gun: Maverick,” as Cruise returns 36 years later to the role that made him a screen icon, cocky Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. But while the smile is as wide as ever, the face that frames it is lined with experience. “Maverick,” directed by Joseph Kosinski, similarly blends the swaggering thrills of the 1986 film with more mature themes of regret and loss.
I’ll just say it — it’s better than the original “Top Gun.”
“Maverick” revels in nostalgia callbacks — the first few minutes, using the Harold Faltermeyer theme, could have been lifted directly from the original. Yes, there’s the requisite scene of shirtless hunks playing on the beach. But it doesn’t just wallow in yesterday as so many other reboots do, instead upping the game with astonishing airborne action and poignant character moments.
The movie opens with Maverick in a familiar spot, being dressed down by an angry admiral (Ed Harris) for disobeying orders, in this case taking an unauthorized spin on an experimental plane to Mach 10. The admiral sniffs that it won’t be long before human pilots like Maverick will be obsolete, replaced by drones who follow orders. “The end is inevitable,” the admiral says.
“Maybe so,” Maverick responds. “But not today.”
While his fellow flyboys have gone up the ranks of the Navy or retired, Maverick is still where he wants to be, in the cockpit as a test pilot. On his off hours, he . . . fixes planes. Not a complicated fellow, our Maverick.
After that run-in with Harris’ character, he’s reassigned to flight school in San Diego. But he’s not there to teach new recruits. Instead, he’s to train 12 of the best Top Gun graduates for a mission to destroy a secret uranium containment facility.
While the original was overtly rah-rah patriotic, “Top Gun: Maverick” is resolutely apolitical, referring to the other country only as “the enemy” or “the region.” The mission is almost comically dangerous, like one of those impossible video game levels created by a player as a joke.
In a sense, “Maverick” has the tight structure of a heist movie — assemble the team, make the plan, execute the plan. Among the group are cocky hotshot Hangman (Glen Powell, who seems like an amalgam of every pretty-boy villain in every ‘80s movie ever made), and nerdish weapons tech Bob (Lewis Pullman, and yes, “Bob” is his callsign).
There’s also Rooster (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick’s old wingman Goose (Anthony Edwards), who blames Maverick for his father’s death. Maverick does too, and their estranged relationship gives “Maverick” an undercurrent of dramatic father-son tension. Jennifer Connelly is underused as an old flame who Maverick reconnects with. Jon Hamm plays the uptight, disapproving admiral nicknamed Cyclone.
The airborne sequences are stunning, with Cruise and the other actors filmed in the cockpits of F-18s, the terrain corkscrewing around them. But as vertiginous as the visuals get, Kosinski and longtime “Mission: Impossible” editor Eddie Hamilton always keep the action clear, and where the pilots are in the sky in relation to each other. “Top Gun: Maverick” demands the widest screen possible for viewing.
Which is the entire point, of course. Cruise, the world’s biggest movie star, has made it his mission to preserve the theatrical moviegoing experience, and “Top Gun: Maverick” loudly and eloquently makes his argument for moviegoing as a mass-appeal entertainment. It’s a commitment that flies against current trends, as audiences are preferring to stay home and watch movies alone on streaming sites. Maybe the end is inevitable.
Maybe so. But not today.