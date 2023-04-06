When Michael Neelsen began working on his true crime documentary “Beyond Human Nature” in 2014, the first season of the “Serial” podcast had just been released, and it would be another year before “Making a Murderer” would take Netflix by storm.
In 2023, true crime is everywhere, from podcasts to documentary series to documentary series adapted from podcasts. But as “Beyond Human Nature” premieres this month at Wisconsin film festivals, Neelsen hopes he’s made a film that transcends the current craze.
“There’s that creative rule that it has to be fast, cheap or good,” said Neelsen, who lived in Madison for many years and moved to Milwaukee in 2020. “We wanted it to be good. We knew it had to be cheap. So it’s not going to be fast.”
“Beyond Human Nature” will have its world premiere in Green Bay on Friday, April 14, and then will play at the Wisconsin Film Festival on Saturday, April 15, at 4 p.m. in the Union South Marquee Theatre.
After that, it will screen at the Milwaukee Film Festival in late April, followed by national distribution on video-on-demand on May 2 from 1091 Pictures.
On Nov. 22, 1992, the body of Tom Monfils was found at the Green Bay paper mill where he worked. He had been beaten and dropped into a giant vat full of wood pulp and water, suffocated in a liquid the consistency of cottage cheese. A 45-pound weight was tied around his neck.
Over two years later, police arrested six of his co-workers, who were eventually convicted of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. But the Green Bay community remains divided on what actually happened to Monfils.
A federal judge exonerated one of the men in 2001, and now only one, Keith Kutska, remains behind bars. Some in Green Bay, including Monfils’ own younger brother Cal, believe the convicted men are innocent, and Monfils may have actually taken his own life.
Neelsen said he hopes that what distinguishes “Beyond Human Nature” from other true crime documentaries is that he’s not motivated by trying to “solve” the case. Rather, he’s interested less in the answers than in how the questions still haunt Green Bay 30 years later.
“For me, it was more about trying to understand just how something like this gets so screwed up, where it's been a mystery for 30 years, people are still thinking about it, and still have hard positions on either side,” Neelsen said. “I have my own opinion on what happened, but that’s not necessarily any more valuable than anyone else who has taken a close look at the case.”
The film blends news footage from the ‘80s and ‘90s with contemporary interviews Neelsen conducted with people on all sides of the case. Neelsen also filmed dramatic reenactments that give “Beyond Human Nature” a more cinematic feel than many just-the-facts true crime documentaries.
“I’m trying to hear the best arguments on both sides,” Neelsen said. “I want to give (prosecutor) John Zakowski all the ability in the world to make their best case why these guys are guilty. And then I want to hear the best case on the other side why they’re not guilty. That’s my personal favorite kind of documentary right now, where I feel the filmmaker curated the best information for me, and now I can extract my own impressions of it.”
StoryFirst Media, the production company that Neelsen co-founded with his father, Dave, made “Beyond Human Nature” using a crew with Wisconsin ties, gathering over 50 hours of interviews with investigators, prosecutors and family members on both sides of the case. Neelsen cites documentary filmmaker Errol Morris (a UW-Madison graduate) as a big influence, and “Beyond Human Nature” evokes Morris’ impressionistic style of filmmaking, as well as his fascination with the elusiveness of truth.
Neelsen said the film was largely completed by early 2020, and he expected to spend the next year and a half bringing it to film festivals around the country. The pandemic scuttled those plans. After shopping the film around to various outlets (including perhaps expanding it into a miniseries for streaming television), Neelsen signed with 1091 Pictures (formerly known as The Orchard), which has distributed Oscar-nominated documentaries like "Life, Animated," and "Cartel Land."
In addition to his busy schedule with StoryFirst Media, helping companies and brands use filmmaking techniques to tell their stories, Neelsen has several filmmaking projects in various stages of development. He hit an impasse with his idea to make a documentary on the iconoclastic writer Christopher Hitchens, but is producing another documentary on the late drummer (and longtime Madison resident) Clyde Stubblefield, “Give the Drummer Some.”
“The client work is nice,” Neelsen said. “It has a shorter tail, so you have the satisfaction of finishing something quicker. But I see myself as a filmmaker first. It’s just finding a way to make that work in my life. I always have multiple things in various stages of development that never end up going anywhere. And then one goes somewhere.”