Where were you when the apocalypse didn’t happen? On Dec. 31, 1999, I was in a dive bar in rural Illinois, watching the ball drop on a small TV, feeling a little relief that the much-talked-about Y2K bug appeared to be averted.
Filmmaker Brian Becker was a kid at the time. Becker has a vivid memory of watching fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and “thinking that everything might be OK.” Meanwhile, his co-director, Marley McDonald remembers her mother filling the bathtub with water just in case the water supply was shut off, and the family going to Circuit City to get batteries.
Their documentary, “Time Bomb Y2K,” takes a trip in the Wayback Machine back to the years and months before the turn of the millennium, and the mix of optimism and anxiety that greeted that epochal moment. It screened Tuesday and Wednesday at the Wisconsin Film Festival.
“Time Bomb Y2K” is an entirely archival documentary, meaning that it was assembled out of footage from the time, including news reports, personal videos, instructional tapes, even the trailer for a disaster flick called “Y2K: The Movie.”
The film starts in the late ‘90s, when computer experts were starting to sound the alarm that a seemingly innocuous but pervasive bug in computer code meant that programs would think the year 2000 was the year 1900. Fortunately, this was a bygone era where most of the country still listened to experts, and governments and companies did take action. An estimated $200 billion was spent to debug the software.
“Time Bomb Y2K” chronicles a second wave of panic that came in the run-up to 2000, as fringe groups used fears about Y2K to their advantage. The film shows far-right militias predicting the collapse of society, with doomsday “preppers” building fences around their rural compounds and stocking up on guns.
“All of these American subcultures were using the Y2K problem to expound their worldview,” Becker said in a post-show Q&A.
It’s unfortunately this part of the Y2K story that seems to have more resonance in 2023 than the storyline about people banding together to solve a global problem. When a woman on the street says optimistically in an interview, “I just assume, in America, we’ll figure it out,” it feels like a clip from 100 years ago rather than 25.
Becker and McDonald poured over 700 hours of footage to assemble their 80-minute film, at times visiting subjects at their homes looking for videotapes they had saved. They were in particular looking for clips that were harbingers of the 21st century to come, like an ABC news report on Dec. 31, 1999 that Russian president Boris Yeltsin had stepped down, with his prime minister, a former KGB official named Vladimir Putin, taking his place.
“Time Bomb Y2K” was funded by HBO Documentary Films, and will premiere on HBO later this year — Dec. 31, of course.
The Wisconsin Film Festival continues Thursday night at Hilldale. Tickets are available at wifilmfest.eventive.org.