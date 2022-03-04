When “Huda’s Salon” begins, one might think it will be a warm feminist drama about women bonding in turbulent times. Reem (Maisa Abd Elhadi) is a harried new mother in Palestine who treats herself to a cut and style from hairdresser Huda (Manal Awad), and the two women chat about what’s going on their lives.
Then Huda surreptitiously drugs Reem’s coffee, and drags her unconscious body into a back room. No, this is not going to be a warm feminist drama.
Writer-director Hany Abu-Assad makes films that dig into the tragedies of the Israel-Palestine conflict while also managing to be taut thrillers. His 2012 film "Omar," about a young Palestinian man pressured to be an informant for an Israeli agent, could have been a Cold War thriller if not for the setting.
“Huda’s Salon” is also about ordinary people caught in the moral no man’s land between the two sides of the conflict, and struggling to find a way out. But the tension isn’t sustained as successfully this time around, and some scenes succumb to didacticism.
Huda has been blackmailed into working for the Israeli Secret Service, and has been in turn blackmailing young Palestinian women like Reem into becoming informants by drugging them and photographing them in compromising positions. Neem is horrified when she wakes up and Huda shows her the photos, and leaves the salon in a daze.
Then things get really complicated, as Palestinian fighters capture Huda and demand to know the names of the women she’s turned into double agents. “Huda’s Salon” then splits into two storylines, one following Huda as she’s interrogated by a Palestinian agent (Ali Suliman), the other following the frantic Neem as she tries to figure out how to save herself and her baby. She knows her autocratic husband (Jalal Marsawa), who is more concerned with dinner being on the table, will be of no help. And it's only a matter of time before Huda breaks and starts naming names.
The Reem storyline is gripping, as Abd Elhadi conveys the innocent pawn’s terror as she weighs whether to seek the protection of the Israelis or give herself up to the Palestinians. But the Huda storyline feels awkward, as Huda and her interrogator exchange political points. It’s like a two-character stage play inserted in the middle of a movie.
Despite its narrative missteps, “Huda’s Salon” deepens the themes that Abu-Assad has probed in his previous films, this time showing how Palestinian women are even more powerless than their male counterparts. “How do you oppress a society that’s already repressed?” Huda asks her captor. It’s a good question, even if it could have been asked more artfully.