Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” is a film that tries to build sympathy and understanding for its dangerously obese main character. Maybe a good place to start would be to not call your film “The Whale”?
The title, an allusion to Herman Melville’s “Moby Dick,” is indicative of the have-it-both-ways nature of the movie, which is based on Samuel D. Hunter’s play of the same name.
Brendan Fraser beautifully conveys the interior humanity and sensitivity of Charlie, a 600-pound man who is literally eating himself to death. But the film often seems to be gawking at his exterior condition from afar. Look at him consuming a bucket of fried chicken or a few chocolate bars with no apparent pleasure. See how he has to hang onto a steel chain for support as he takes a shower, or use a harpoon-like stick to turn off the bedroom light at night.
The most charitable interpretation of these scenes is that Aronofsky and cinematographer Matthew Libatique are showing off the makeup and prosthetics that made Fraser nearly unrecognizable. But they border on an unseemly voyeurism. Put it this way: Would they film “The Whale” the same way if the actor's weight was real, and not the product of special effects?
When we first meet Charlie, we don’t see him, but hear his voice teaching an online English course. His camera is switched off, and the voice we hear is kind, learned and encouraging to his students as he exhorts them to speak their “truth” in their essays.
It’s meant to be a shock when we see this kind voice belongs to a man confined to his rural Idaho apartment by his weight. Charlie is suffering from congestive heart failure but refuses to go to the hospital, much to the consternation of the kindly but exasperated caregiver (Hong Chau) who checks in on him and predicts he has just days to live.
It seems Charlie’s weight gain is a byproduct of his grief at losing his partner, and his voracious eating is sort of a slow-motion suicide attempt. (This is another troubling aspect to “The Whale,” the idea that the only way a person could gain this much weight is as a deliberate death wish.)
Charlie’s life is full of regrets, none more so than walking out on his family years ago, abandoning his daughter Ellie when she was eight. Now a surly teenager played by Sadie Sink of “Stranger Things,” Ellie returns full of fury and disgust at her father, and he desperately tries to make amends while he still has time. There’s also a door-to-door missionary (Ty Simpkins) who hangs around for some reason, hoping he can provide some salvation for Charlie’s soul but proving pretty incompetent at doing so.
Aside from the unsavory fascination with Charlie’s weight, “The Whale” really suffers from its fealty to its theatrical roots, with Hunter adapting his own play for the screen. Confined to one dingy location, the film feels hemmed-in and claustrophobic (heightened by the fact that Aronofsky shoots in a boxy 4:3 screen ratio). Characters enter the apartment, give speeches that provide backstory or get into arguments with Charlie, and then exit. I counted three times when a character was almost out the door before turning for a stagey “just one more thing” line.
In the midst of all this is Fraser, giving a genuinely sweet and moving performance. I wish “The Whale” had trusted him more. The message of “The Whale” is that it’s what’s on the inside that counts. The method of “The Whale” is that it’s what’s on the outside that’s worth filming.