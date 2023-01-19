(Spoiler alert: This story contains revelations for the first season of the reality series “The Traitors.” All 10 episodes are now streaming on Peacock.)
Christian de la Torre was raised on the east side of Madison by his aunt and uncle, in an environment that he describes as strict and honest. They instilled in him values that he carried into playing football and hockey for La Follette High School, attending Madison College, and serving in the U.S. Army.
But there was something else they did as a family that prepared him for his most recent, high-profile mission — as one of the secret backstabbers on the Peacock reality competition show “The Traitors.”
“My whole childhood, they forced me to play the board game Clue,” de la Torre, 28, said in a phone interview Tuesday from his home in Los Angeles, where he is an actor. “I think that came into play very well. That really helped me out along the way.”
In “The Traitors,” which premiered last week, 20 contestants (10 veterans of reality shows like “Big Brother” and “Survivor,” and 10 “civilians”) live together in a Scottish castle. They complete creepy challenges, like finding teammates who have been buried alive, to raise prize money, added to a pot that the ultimate winners receive at the end of the game.
Among the 20 contestants are three hidden Traitors, who each night “murder” another contestant to get them thrown out of the game. If the non-traitors, known as the Faithful, can figure out which players among them are traitors and vote them out, they win the prize money at the end of the game. But if any Traitors are left at the end, they win it all.
De la Torre was tapped by host Alan Cumming in the first episode to be one of those Traitors. And he loved it.
“I was like, if we’re gonna go, go big,” he said. “Let’s try to get the best job out there. And that’s the Traitors. That’s the core of the show. I’m always looking for ways to push myself out of my comfort zone. And as an actor, I thought this was a great way to do that.”
'Dumb guy from the Midwest'
The other contestants saw de la Torre as this big, adventurous, cheerful guy from Wisconsin (a “labradoodle” as described by one of them) who traveled America in his van, eager to make friends and cheer on his teammates. And that was who he was, to a point. Then at night, he’d gather with the other two Traitors to determine which of his new friends he should murder.
“It was definitely very hard to live two personalities, essentially,” he said. “I was the Midwest man — fun, goofy, outgoing, dumb. And then I took my tactics behind the Faithful and learned to adapt and overcome. That comes from the military, and knowing you have a mission at the end. And the mission was to kill everybody off and take home that money.
“What they don’t show is that you’re filming 18 hours a day, and afterwards I would get back to my room and be a wreck emotionally and mentally. I thought it was going to be an easy breeze, but sending people home like single mothers and ER nurses, it hurt. It cut deep. That’s not something Midwest people are good at, being mean. Except to a Bears fan.”
De la Torre absolutely believes that he was underestimated by his fellow teammates in part because he seemed to be, as he put it, “a dumb guy from the Midwest.”
“I think it did come into play,” he said. “I think the stereotypes behind Midwest people did play to my advantage. ‘He’s just a loud annoying Packers fan from the Midwest.’ Every insult that came my way was music to my ears.”
The truth comes out
De la Torre made it far on the “Traitors,” being voted out at the start of the season finale when they were only six players left. He said it still gives him goosebumps to think of the moment when he had to stand up in front of his teammates and reveal that he was a Traitor.
“It was gut-wrenching to tell everyone that everything I’ve been doing had been faked to a degree, or an act,” he said. “But I was also really, really relieved. It’s something that isn’t in a Midwest man’s core, especially as a retired military officer. We’re all about integrity, honor, honesty. It’s hard to watch it back. I know it’s just a game, but it wasn’t fun by any means to watch people leave in tears.”
But there seems to be no hard feelings. De la Torre said he’s remained close friends with several other “civilians” who were on the show, and they have an ongoing group chat on Instagram. He said he’s working on other projects and is interested in being a contestant on another reality show like “Survivor” or “Big Brother.”
And he said he’s appreciative of the support he continues to get from Madison, where friends and family members have sent him videos of “Traitors” watch parties, cheering him on. Even if he wasn't exactly putting the values he learned growing up in the city into practice on the show.
“Madison, you know, gets a lot of crap sometimes for being just the small little white liberal city,” he said. “But I grew up understanding that everyone mattered. And that's something that I will take forever with me from Madison, Wisconsin. Everyone there is so accepting, and so loving.”