Years after the deaths of retired teachers Jerry and Rita Alter, their surviving relatives hired a company to go through their New Mexico home and auction off their possessions. The workers found a home stuffed with bric-a-brac from the couple’s many world travels, including wall hangings, figurines and photographs.
Oh, and a William de Kooning painting worth $160 million, stolen from an Arizona museum 30 years earlier.
How the painting got there, and who the Alters really were, is the subject of Allison Otto’s sassy and lively documentary “The Thief Collector,” which is now available to watch on video-on-demand.
In 1985, the painting called “Woman-Ochre” was stolen from the University of Arizona’s museum, cut out of its frame, rolled up and smuggled out of the museum by a man and a woman. Local police and the FBI assumed the thieves were professionals hired by a wealthy collector, and that the painting was in some private collection halfway around the world.
Until the appraisers found it, hanging unceremoniously on the wall behind the door in the Alters’ bedroom. The first half hour entertainingly chronicles how the appraisers slowly realized they had a priceless work of art on their hands.
Because the Alters were already deceased, investigators couldn’t say for sure how the painting got there. They did sort of match the description of the couple who stole the painting, and their diaries revealed that they had been in Tempe on that day visiting relatives. But did they steal it? And if the did, the bigger question is: Why?
There are a lot of blank spaces and unanswered questions in “Thief Collector,” which perhaps leaves too much room for Otto’s interview subjects to ruminate and speculate. Some wonder if the Alters might have actually crossed paths with de Kooning when they lived in New York City in the 1950s. Rita Alter might have even been the model for the painting.
There’s not a shred of evidence for that or several other theories floated in the film, which might frustrate true crime buffs looking for a concrete resolution. But the picture is clearer when it comes to the Alters, who are remembered by friends and family as an eccentric middle-class couple who seemed to yearn for a more glamorous life.
Otto quotes excerpts from a book of semi-autobiographical short stories that Jerome Alter wrote, where he casts himself as a more heroic and dashing figure than he presented in real life. One story in particular involves a couple stealing a priceless painting in a manner that’s awfully similar to the de Kooning heist. Otto stages daffy dramatic re-enactments of these tall tales, featuring Sarah Minnich and Glenn Howerton (in a series of comically bad fake mustaches) playing heightened versions of the couple.
But the Alters took their secrets to their graves, leaving everyone around them to wonder. What would have been like to have a valuable work of art on your wall for 30 years and not tell anybody or profit from it? As Alter writes in one of his stories, providing the epigraph that opens the film, “To own wealth is to be possessed by it.”
If the Alters are the villains of “The Thief Collector,” the heroes of the documentary end up being those blue-collar house clearance guys, who refused to profit off their discovery and immediately gave the painting back to the rightful owners. It’s a sunny coda to an unlikely caper film.