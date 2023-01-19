Editor’s Note: This story discusses mental health and depression. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available. Dial 988 to speak with someone today.
The Son is a strange family drama in which the farther apart the characters are, the closer they feel. Scenes where family members are in the same room talking to each other feel unnatural, marked with TV movie of the week-style dialogue and uneven performances.
But when the characters are alone, Florian Zeller’s film hits an effective emotional register. When we see the worry on the face of Peter (Hugh Jackman) as he thinks about his depressed son Nicholas (Zen McGrath), they seem to have a closer bond with each other than when they share a scene.
Maybe this is an unusual stylistic choice. Zeller’s previous film, “The Father,” used cinematic tricks to simulate the viewpoint of an old man (Anthony Hopkins) suffering from dementia. But while “The Father” took us inside the troubled mind of its main character, “The Son” keeps its title character at a curious distance, offering little insight into his inner torment.
“The Son” opens Friday in Madison theaters at Marcus Point and AMC Fitchburg 18.
Jackman, known more for musical comedies and superhero movies, is an unlikely but effective choice to play Peter, a high-rolling Manhattan lawyer with political ambitions. He has it all by middle-aged alpha male standards — a big office, a bigger apartment, and a beautiful much younger wife Beth (an underused Vanessa Kirby) and infant son.
Peter’s successful life seems to be a do-over of his previous marriage. He has a cordial relationship with his ex-wife, Kate (Laura Dern), and it’s unclear how much he sees his 17-year-old son from that marriage, Nicholas. When Nicholas begins skipping school and exhibiting signs of anger and depression (“He scares me,” Kate says), Peter seems stunned that his son could have emotional issues. He and Beth take him in, hoping a change of home life will do him good.
But the self-destructive patterns continue, and Peter is caring but ill-equipped to help his son navigate his mental challenges. In a visit with Peter’s callous father (Hopkins, who won an Oscar for “The Father”), it's clear Peter hasn’t had much of a role model when it comes to empathetic parenting.
Despite the title, much of “The Son” is from Peter’s helpless perspective, watching his son’s slow downward spiral. Some moments in the film will ring true to parents who have gone through similar circumstances. Others seem false and forced, especially when the movie treats depression as if it were some sort of mysterious new disease.
Like “The Father,” “The Son” was also adapted by Christopher Hampton from his play of the same name, but far less successfully. While “The Father” used breaks with reality multiple times to keep the audience off-balance, “The Son” only does it once, and it feels manipulative and ham-handed.
While watching “The Son,” I kept thinking about the underseen “Beautiful Boy,” a similarly themed movie about a father (Steve Carell) trying to help his drug-addicted son (Timothée Chalamet). That film avoided clichés and had the unpredictable rhythms and the harsh truths of real life, while “The Son” seems to sanitize and prettify a rough family crisis into a tidy tearjerker.