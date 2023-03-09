It’s not surprising that “The Quiet Girl,” Ireland’s first nominee for an Academy Award for best international film, will break your heart. Writer-director Colm Bairéad’s film looks at the plight of a young girl growing up poor and unloved in rural Ireland in the 1980s. There seem to be no good options for the watchful, near-silent Cáit (Catherine Clinch), and we brace ourselves for a bleak ending.
And then, when it’s least expected, kindness intervenes. With wonderfully restrained performances and an eye for natural beauty, “The Quiet Girl” becomes an uplifting movie about the effects that compassion can have, especially on a young person still open to the world. “The Quiet Girl” opens Friday at Marcus Point.
Clinch, 13, is extraordinary, conveying so much to the viewer with barely a word as Cáit observes the world and the people in her life. Occasionally, Bairéad inserts close-up shots that show us the little things Cáit quietly notices — an insect on a fence post, the lights of boats on the ocean at night, the back of someone’s neck.
She notices things so keenly, perhaps, because nobody seems to notice her. Her alcoholic gambling father (Michael Patric) and harried mother (Kate Nic Chonaonaigh) see her as one of many mouths to feed on their rundown farm. Her siblings shun her, as she spends so much of her time alone that the family harshly nicknames her “The Wanderer.”
Fed up with her, Cáit’s mother sends her to live with distant relatives, a couple in their 50s named Eibhlin (Carrie Crowley) and Sean (Andrew Bennett), for the summer. Cáit is confused and wary by the move, but she soon finds Eibhlin and Sean’s farm to be quiet, organized and warm where her own home was loud and harsh.
Little is said in “The Quiet Girl,” and most of that is in Gaelic. None of these taciturn people are at ease expressing their feelings. Instead, Bairéad focuses on the details — the hesitant smiles and the small acts of kindness that, subtly, bring Cait and this couple into more of a true family than she ever felt at home.
Slowly, Cát begins to lower her guard and speak, although Eibhlin and Sean respect her quiet nature. “You don’t have to say anything,” Sean tells her, a touching acceptance of her essential self. And when we learn the backstory behind Sean and Eibhlin’s serene life, courtesy of a gossipy neighbor, we understand why Cáit’s presence has such a profound effect on them as well.
These tiny moments string together like colored beads to become a powerful experience, especially when the summer comes to an end and Cáit is supposed to go home. Bairéad may leave things ambiguous from a narrative point of view, but the emotional impact on Cáit of finally having people in her life who truly love her is clear. Nothing more needs to be said.