The real miracle behind “The Miracle Club” is that a movie with Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates and Laura Linney somehow manages to be so unengaging.
Three fine actresses are wasted in Thaddeus O’Sullivan’s thin melodrama, which sands off the sharp and interesting edges that have made each of them so memorable in other movies. “The Miracle Club” opens Friday at AMC Fitchburg 18 and Marcus Point.
The movie is set in the working-class Irish town of Ballygar in 1967, the sort of place where everybody knows everybody’s business, and grudges are handed down from generation to generation. Returning home is Chrissie (Linney), who fled the town as a pregnant teenager 40 years earlier (“I was banished,” she says firmly) and had never come back.
She has now returned for her mother’s funeral, and her former friends and neighbor aren’t thrilled to see her. Her former best friend Eileen (Bates, whose Irish accent is serviceable at best) is brimming with anger that she hasn’t heard from Chrissie in 40 years. Her mother’s best friend Lily (Smith) blames Chrissie for breaking her son Declan’s heart. Declan soon after drowned in the waters off of Ballygar in an incident that everyone in town tiptoes around discussing.
The kindly local priest (Mark O’Halloran) holds a talent show, with the grand prize being a trip to Lourdes and the healing waters there. Even though Eileen delivers a rendition of “She’s So Fine” so polished it sounds like something out of a Broadway show, she comes in second.
But the winners decide to donate the prize to her and Lily, because otherwise there’d be no movie. Reluctantly, they invite Chrissie along with her as a tribute to her mother. Also on the trip is a young mother, Dolly (Agnes O’Casey, a real bright spot) who hopes the miraculous baths at Lourdes will help her mute son Daniel (Eric Smith) start speaking.
On the trip, the four women argue and make up, confess long-buried secrets, and otherwise learn that maybe the real miracles are the friends they made along the way. It’s totally predictable, which would be fine if it was executed well, but O’Sullivan’s direction and Joshua D. Mauer, Jimmy Smallhorne and Timothy Prager’s dialogue are pedestrian at best.
There’s some mild comedy back home as the women’s husbands (including the delightfully grumpy Stephen Rea) try to manage cooking and cleaning without the womenfolk around. “The Miracle Club” tries to manage the trick of being critical of the strict gender roles of the era while also having a begrudging, nostalgic affection for them as well.
One would think that “The Miracle Club” could at least be visually interesting, contrasting the drab comforts of working-class Ireland with the spiritual splendors of Lourdes. But every scene is shot with an overly bright, high-def lens, like those travelogue photos that show up on your home screen when you first boot up your laptop.
And when everything looks pretty, there’s nothing to hold the eye. Just like, despite the presence of good actresses, there’s nothing to hold the heart in “The Miracle Club.”