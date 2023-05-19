For almost a half-century, writer-director Paul Schrader has returned again and again to stories of flawed, possibly doomed men seeking salvation, from 1976’s “Taxi Driver” to 1992’s “Light Sleeper” to his pair of recent triumphs, “First Reformed” and “The Card Counter.”
He may be overplanting his crops with “The Master Gardener.” The film, which opens Friday in Madison at AMC Fitchburg 18, follows a similar structure to the last two, centering on yet another grim protagonist trying to atone for a dark past. Despite some good performances and a slightly more hopeful tone, “Gardener” offers diminishing returns on a well-traveled theme.
Joel Edgerton plays Narvel Roth, the taciturn head horticulturist of a private garden owned by the wealthy Mrs. Haverhill (Sigourney Weaver). Narvel’s entire life revolves around making sure the garden is perfectly tended to. While he is somewhat gruff to his employees, in his private journal he expresses the deep connection he feels with the soil. “Gardening is a belief in the future,” he writes. “A belief that things will happen according to plan.”
But Narvel is not as serene a man as he might appear, and images of violence punctuate his dreams. About 20 minutes into the movie we learn where those images come from, and why he favors long sleeves and buttoned-up shirts in even the warmest weather. A decade earlier, Narvel belonged to a violent white supremacist group, and he is covered in Nazi tattoos.
Now in witness protection, Narvel wants to leave that past behind. (“I’m just a gardener. I used to be someone else.”) But his orderly life is disrupted when Mrs. Haverhill asks him to mentor her grandniece, Maya (Quintessa Swindell), who is part Black. As he shows Maya the ropes around the garden, she unnerves him with personal questions and is able to slip past his emotional defenses.
While their relationship is tender, Maya is an underwritten character who serves primarily as a mode of redemption for Narvel rather than a fully realized person herself. Her purpose is especially glaring when Schrader gins up a tired subplot about a pair of local drug dealers who beat up Maya, giving Narvel the chance to unleash his violent nature again to protect her.
It seems like it would have made more sense narratively for someone from Narvel’s racist past to re-emerge in his life, giving him the chance to reckon with his sins. But “Master Gardener” is bewilderingly eager to forgive Narvel without requiring any sort of real penance from him.
This is a real departure from Schrader’s other protagonists, who often have to sacrifice to heal, and a strange one given what we learn about the many crimes Narvel has committed in his past. He’s not exactly a character that the audience can immediately sympathize with, particularly given Edgerton’s guarded but effective performance.
The more interesting relationship in the film is between Narvel and Mrs. Haverhill, who treats him less as an employee and more of a beloved pet (she even calls him “Swee’ Pea” for unexplained reasons.) Weaver brings a prickly, imperious energy to “Master Gardener” that the stolid film sorely needs more of.
Schrader’s filmmaking is as rigid and unadorned as Narvel’s existence, and the film is mostly a series of basic, medium-range shots in real-world locations. The one exception is a burst of magical realism that comes late in the film to express a moment of unexpected joy in the protagonists’ lives. The same technique was employed in “First Reformed” and “Card Counter,” but the third time isn’t the charm.